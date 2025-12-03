Entertainment

JoJo Siwa reveals painful health update after sudden medical emergency

The 'Karma' crooner first opened up about her diagnosis last week

  • By Fatima Hassan
JoJo Siwa has shared a painful health update after she made a shocking announcement about a ruptured ovarian cyst. 

On Tuesday, December 2nd, the 22-year-old American singer and dancer took to her Instagram account to reveal an update on how she is doing with her 11 million Instagram followers. 

Siwa heard saying in her viral post that she had an eventful weekend and thanked her fans for their "well wishes and prayers."

"I’m happy to say I’m doing a bit better. I’m not in the clear yet, but feeling better and doing well!" the Karma singer noted.

The popular musician added, "I had a bit of a scare with a fever the night after I went to the hospital, but slept and woke up fever-free and have been since!"

She also posted a series of snaps featuring herself lying on a hospital bed and being loaded into an ambulance, as well as photos from her Mall of America performance on Friday, November 28.

This update comes a few days after Siwa, who is reportedly reunited with her former Love Island star Chris Hughes, revealed that she had suffered a ruptured ovarian cyst, which caused her immense pain in her stomach.   

