Travis Kelce breaks silence on argument with fiancée Taylor Swift

  By Hafsa Noor
Travis Kelce has made a surprising confession about his argument with Taylor Swift after two and a half year of relationship.

On Wednesday, December 3, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 36, invited guest George Clooney on his podcast, New Heights.

In the episode, the NFL star was asked if he had an argument with Taylor.

To which he said, “Well, it's only been two and a half years, and you're right. I haven't gotten into an argument. Never once.”

George agreed and added, “Neither of us are gonna win the argument, so why get in? Dude, I'm 64 years old. And what am I gonna argue about at this point? You know?”

Jason Kelce suggested Travis to learn from his successful marriage.

The footballer admitted, “I am for sure. I'm just taking notes this whole time, big guy. You don't even know.”

Travis and Taylor started dating in 2023 after the NFL player publicly expressed his disappointment about not meeting the singer at her Kansas City Eras tour show.

She later called his move "metal as hell" in a Time magazine interview. The romantic couple has been together since then and announced their engagement in August, 2025.

