Netflix blasts Combs’ ‘shameful’ claims about ‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning’

Netflix laid out its defense after “false” claims of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs related to 50 Cents’ new docuseries.
A day after the rapper’s legal team attacked the streaming giant over Sean Combs: The Reckoning and called it a “shameful hit piece” that used “stolen footage that was never authorized for release,” a Netflix spokesperson slammed down the claims.
The representative told Variety, “The claims being made about ‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning’ are false. The project has no ties to any past conversations between Sean Combs and Netflix. The footage of Combs leading up to his indictment and arrest were legally obtained.”
“This is not a hit piece or an act of retribution. Curtis Jackson is an executive producer but does not have creative control. No one was paid to participate,” it continued.
The Reckoning director, Alexandria Stapleton, also broke silence on the recent conotroversy and confirmed that all footages were obtained legally along with all the “necessary rights.”
She said, “We moved heaven and earth to keep the filmmaker’s identity confidential. One thing about Sean Combs is that he’s always filming himself, and it’s been an obsession throughout the decades. We also reached out to Sean Combs’ legal team for an interview and comment multiple times, but did not hear back.”
Comb’s lawyer has yet to address claims made by Netflix.