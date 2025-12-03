Timothée Chalamet enjoys time with new partner amid Kylie Jenner split buzz

Entertainment

Amid swirling split rumors with Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet gave fans a glimpse into his personal life, introducing his new cuddle buddy on social media.

The Wonka star shared Instagram pictures of himself cuddling up to quite a different companion.

Posting a holiday-themed photo collection, he was seen relaxing on the couch with a tiny, unnamed puppy nestled beside him.

The Martin Supreme actor exuded calm and contentment as he enjoyed Christmastime with the pooch.

Jenner, 28, and Chalamet, 29, have largely kept their romance under wraps, posting no photos of each other online.

Their last public appearance together was on Oct. 8 at Yankee Stadium for the Yankees vs. Blue Jays game.

Following earlier breakup rumors, a new profile revealed Chalamet avoided addressing questions about his romance with Jenner.

He flatly shared that he “will not talk about” the romance, adding: “I don’t say that with any fear, I just don’t have anything to say,” via Vogue.

Jenner and Chalamet were first linked in April 2023 and went public that September when they were seen passionately kissing at a Beyonce concert.

In May, the pair walked the red carpet together for the first time before attending the 70th David Di Donatello Awards at Rome's iconic Cinecitta Studios.

