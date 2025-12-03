Entertainment

Ariana Grande shares new video with Cynthia after ‘relationship’ explained

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo share emotional moment amid ‘non-demi-curious-semi-binary’ relationship

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have once again sent the internet into a meltdown with their emotional reunion.

The Wicked: For Good duo have teamed up again for a mesmerising duet just days after the film's release.

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, December 3, the 7 Rings singer shared slew of stories featuring her jam session with the Luther actor.

In the video, Ariana and Cynthia could be seen sitting on stage beside each other while giving a mesmerising performance.

This video from Ariana came just days after a satirical post from The Lament went viral on X - which jokingly shared Cynthia's first statement on their and the Side to Side singer's relationship rumours.

