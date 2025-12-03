Entertainment

Jonas Brothers gives exciting update on ‘Camp Rock 3’

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Jonas Brothers have shared an exciting update on their upcoming film, Camp Rock 3.

Camp Rock 1 was released on June 20, 2008. Other than the boy band, the main cast included Demi Lovato, Joe Jonas, Meaghan Jette Martin, Maria Canals-Barrera, Daniel Fathers, and Alyson Stoner.

During a chat with PEOPLE, Nick, Kevin and Joe reflected on reuniting with the cast and returning back to Camp Rock 3 set.

Kevin shared, “It was wild. We got to the set, and we saw cast members from the original movies on the Camp Rock Final Jam stage. Thank God those movies happened. Thank God Joe got cast, and they decided to put me and Nick in it as well.”

Joe chimed in, “I was flooded with emotion again. I was like,“Oh man. I didn’t expect to be hit like this.”

Meanwhile, Nick added, “It’s a pretty special thing to think back to when we made the first Camp Rock back in ’07 and how crazy our life was at that moment.”

Joe Jonas breaks silence on co-parenting with Sophie Turner:

Joe Jonas also got candid about how he co-parents daughters with ex-wife Sophie Turner.

He told the media outlet, “That they can talk to me and their mom about anything. That they feel the most safety and comfort they can possibly feel. Whatever that has to do with. I’d rather they look at me like a friend and talk to me.”

The former couple, who divorced in September 2024, share two daughters: Willa and Delphine.

