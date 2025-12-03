Kendall, Kris Jenner shine in festive glam at L’Oréal holiday event

Kendall Jenner and her mom, Kris Jenner, lit up the red carpet as they ushered in the holiday season.
The Kardashians star joined her momager at the 20th Anniversary of L’Oréal Paris’ Women of Worth event in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
The 30-year-old model stunned in a fuzzy white dress with a thigh-high slit, cream heels, and a sleek low bun.
On the other hand Kris, 70, opted for a festive red gown with a black bow, pairing it with a blazer and gloves.
The duo happily posed on the red carpet as they kicked off the holiday season in style.
The event also saw 52-year-old German supermodel Heidi Klum step out in a vibrant red blazer emphasizing her neckline, complemented by a matching skirt with lace detailing.
Heidi completed her outfit with red heels, and wore her blonde tresses in a straight style.
Gillian Anderson, who wowed in a strapless black gown with rhinestone trim, Andie MacDowell, 67, turned heads in a plunging plum halterneck dress, her silver curls flowing elegantly and Ariana DeBose, 34, dazzled in a shimmering deep red sleeveless gown, also marked the attendance.
For the 20th year, the cosmetics brand honored community changemakers, offering mentorship, visibility, and $25,000 each.
This year’s recipients include Yasmine Arrington Brooks, Amy Bowers Cordalis, Mizpah Brown-Rich, Keely Cat-Wells, Sloane Davidson, Lynn B. Hughes, Anita Ravi, Christina Rodriguez, Gloria Umanah, and Olivia Zhang.