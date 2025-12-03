Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra spills secret of her successful acting career

  By Hafsa Noor
Priyanka Chopra has reflected on her successful acting career after celebrating 7-year wedding anniversary with Nick Jonas.

The Indian actress tied the knot with Jonas Brothers member on December 2, 2018. The romantic couple also share a 3-year-old daughter Malti.

During a chat with PTI in LA, Priyanka shared, "As an actor and as a producer, my hats are kind of different. And my brain splits into two. I think as an actor, I'm constantly trying to challenge myself. I want to be able to see if I can navigate different genres and if I can do action, comedy, drama.”

She added, “I love challenging myself and that is why my acting career has had variety. As a producer, I'm empathetic and our ethos is a lot around wanting to give opportunities to newer filmmakers or filmmakers that want to achieve something that they haven't been able to or are kind of hitting a wall somewhere.”

The Baywatch star also revealed that she was trying to navigate the crazy movie industry by herself with her parents, who were doctors and had no idea about the business, and she kind of felt really lost.

During her stellar acting career, Priyanka has starred in The Matrix Resurrections, Heads of State, We Can Be Heroes and The Sky Is Pink.

