Entertainment

'So You Think You Can Dance' star Donyelle Jones passes away at 46

Donyelle Jones tragically died after her brief illness from chronic breast cancer earlier this week

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
So You Think You Can Dance star Donyelle Jones passes away at 46
'So You Think You Can Dance' star Donyelle Jones passes away at 46 

So You Think You Can Dance contestant Donyelle Jones has tragically passed away at the age of 46.

The deceased reality television star’s family announced her death via her official social media account on Tuesday, December 2nd.

They began the sombre statement with, "Today at 8:34 am, Donyelle Denise Wilson transitioned, a wife. A daughter. A sister. A friend. And a warrior who kicked cancer’s ass every single day she was here."

"Her spirit never dimmed. Her heart never hardened. And even in the storm, she never lost her smile. #GIWMA," they devastated family noted in the caption.

According Entertainment Weekly, Jones died after her brief battle with breast cancer which she has been dealing since a decade of her chronic diagnosis.

The non-profit organization, Dancers Against Cancer, which profiled her, specified that her stage 3C cancer had included "formidable challenges, including a double mastectomy, relentless rounds of chemotherapy, and the harsh reality of metastatic breast cancer."

So You Think You Can Dance aired in 2006, and Jones competed on the second season of the popular reality show.

Donyelle Jones’ family have yet to announce the details of the late star’s funeral.  

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Travis Kelce breaks silence on argument with fiancée Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce breaks silence on argument with fiancée Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce makes shocking confession about argument with Taylor Swift after engagement

Priyanka Chopra spills secret of her successful acting career

Priyanka Chopra spills secret of her successful acting career
Priyanka Chopra celebrates 7 years wedding anniversary with Nick Jonas

JoJo Siwa reveals painful health update after sudden medical emergency

JoJo Siwa reveals painful health update after sudden medical emergency
The 'Karma' crooner first opened up about her diagnosis last week

Matthew Perry's parents finally named 'most culpable' person in son’s death

Matthew Perry's parents finally named 'most culpable' person in son’s death
The 'Friends' alum was under the influence of ketamine when he died in October 2023

Miley Cyrus shares first special post for Maxx Morando after engagement news

Miley Cyrus shares first special post for Maxx Morando after engagement news
Miley Cyrus gives subtle tribute to her fiancé Maxx Morando after engagement

Kendall, Kris Jenner shine in festive glam at L’Oréal holiday event

Kendall, Kris Jenner shine in festive glam at L’Oréal holiday event
Kendall Jenner joined her mom Kris Jenner at the 20th Anniversary of L’Oréal Paris’ Women of Worth event

Quentin Tarantino takes brutal dig at Paul Dano: ‘He’s weak sauce’

Quentin Tarantino takes brutal dig at Paul Dano: ‘He’s weak sauce’
Quentin Tarantino calls Paul Dano a 'giant flaw' in brutually honest statement

Netflix blasts Combs’ ‘shameful’ claims about ‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning’

Netflix blasts Combs’ ‘shameful’ claims about ‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning’
Netflix calls out ‘false’ claims of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs over ‘The Reckoning’ docuseries

Timothée Chalamet enjoys time with new partner amid Kylie Jenner split buzz

Timothée Chalamet enjoys time with new partner amid Kylie Jenner split buzz
The 'Martin Supreme' actor exuded calm and contentment as he enjoyed Christmastime with new partner

Ariana Grande shares new video with Cynthia after ‘relationship’ explained

Ariana Grande shares new video with Cynthia after ‘relationship’ explained
Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo share emotional moment amid ‘non-demi-curious-semi-binary’ relationship

Sabrina Carpenter feud with White House gets worse with bombshell statement

Sabrina Carpenter feud with White House gets worse with bombshell statement
Sabrina Carpenter calls out White House for using her hit single 'Juno'

Miley Cyrus shares excitement over engagement to Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus shares excitement over engagement to Maxx Morando
The 'Flowers' singer expressed her excitement and giving fans a glimpse into the couple’s next chapter