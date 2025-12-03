'So You Think You Can Dance' star Donyelle Jones passes away at 46 

So You Think You Can Dance contestant Donyelle Jones has tragically passed away at the age of 46.
The deceased reality television star’s family announced her death via her official social media account on Tuesday, December 2nd.
They began the sombre statement with, "Today at 8:34 am, Donyelle Denise Wilson transitioned, a wife. A daughter. A sister. A friend. And a warrior who kicked cancer’s ass every single day she was here."
"Her spirit never dimmed. Her heart never hardened. And even in the storm, she never lost her smile. #GIWMA," they devastated family noted in the caption.
According Entertainment Weekly, Jones died after her brief battle with breast cancer which she has been dealing since a decade of her chronic diagnosis.
The non-profit organization, Dancers Against Cancer, which profiled her, specified that her stage 3C cancer had included "formidable challenges, including a double mastectomy, relentless rounds of chemotherapy, and the harsh reality of metastatic breast cancer."
So You Think You Can Dance aired in 2006, and Jones competed on the second season of the popular reality show.
Donyelle Jones’ family have yet to announce the details of the late star’s funeral.