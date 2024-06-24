John Force hosplitalised after fiery crash at Viginia Motorsports Park

NHRA legend John Force was taken to the hospital on Sunday, June 24 afternoon, after a wall-smashing, fiery, 300-mph crash during the first round of the PlayNHRA Virginia Nationals.
NHRA issued an official statement on the incident, saying, “During the first round of Funny Car eliminations at the PlayNHRA Virginia Nationals on Sunday at Virginia Motorsports Park, John Force’s Funny Car suffered an engine explosion at the finish line and then crossed the centerline, striking both guard walls before coming to a stop.”
It further added, “Force was alert and was examined onsite by the NHRA Medical Team before being transported to a local medical facility for further evaluation.”
According to Autoweek, the 75-year-old American racer was alert and able to come out of his car. He was also talking with the Safety Safari workers on site before he entered an ambulance.
Moreover, his emotional teammate, Austin Prock, said, “I know that. He’ll be back. It’s just tough to see somebody go through that. I hope he’s all right. Keep him in your thoughts and prayers. I know he’ll be back.”