Sports

John Force hosplitalised after fiery crash at Viginia Motorsports Park

John Force’s vehicle’s engine exploded during the first round of Funny Car eliminations

  • by Web Desk
  • June 24, 2024


NHRA legend John Force was taken to the hospital on Sunday, June 24 afternoon, after a wall-smashing, fiery, 300-mph crash during the first round of the PlayNHRA Virginia Nationals.

NHRA issued an official statement on the incident, saying, “During the first round of Funny Car eliminations at the PlayNHRA Virginia Nationals on Sunday at Virginia Motorsports Park, John Force’s Funny Car suffered an engine explosion at the finish line and then crossed the centerline, striking both guard walls before coming to a stop.”

It further added, “Force was alert and was examined onsite by the NHRA Medical Team before being transported to a local medical facility for further evaluation.”

According to Autoweek, the 75-year-old American racer was alert and able to come out of his car. He was also talking with the Safety Safari workers on site before he entered an ambulance.

Moreover, his emotional teammate, Austin Prock, said, “I know that. He’ll be back. It’s just tough to see somebody go through that. I hope he’s all right. Keep him in your thoughts and prayers. I know he’ll be back.”

Nicola Coughlan, Salma Hayek, live their ‘wildest dreams’ at ‘The Eras Tour’

Nicola Coughlan, Salma Hayek, live their ‘wildest dreams’ at ‘The Eras Tour’
Taylor Swift swallows BUG during Eras Tour London show

Taylor Swift swallows BUG during Eras Tour London show
‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor Tamayo Perry dies in shark attack while surfing

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor Tamayo Perry dies in shark attack while surfing
Princess Diana's funeral inspires somber procession scene in ‘House of the Dragon’ S2

Princess Diana's funeral inspires somber procession scene in ‘House of the Dragon’ S2

Sports News

Princess Diana's funeral inspires somber procession scene in ‘House of the Dragon’ S2
South Africa qualifies for T20 World Cup semi-finals after beating West Indies
Princess Diana's funeral inspires somber procession scene in ‘House of the Dragon’ S2
Barnabas Varga stable after injury during Euro 2024 Hungary vs. Scotland
Princess Diana's funeral inspires somber procession scene in ‘House of the Dragon’ S2
England becomes first team to qualify for T20 World Cup semi-finals
Princess Diana's funeral inspires somber procession scene in ‘House of the Dragon’ S2
Shakib Al Hasan becomes the leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history
Princess Diana's funeral inspires somber procession scene in ‘House of the Dragon’ S2
Virat Kohli achieves historic milestone in T20 World Cup match
Princess Diana's funeral inspires somber procession scene in ‘House of the Dragon’ S2
Cristiano Ronaldo makes another record in UEFA Euro 2024 Championship
Princess Diana's funeral inspires somber procession scene in ‘House of the Dragon’ S2
Virat Kohli's playful fielding brings nostalgia in T20 World Cup match
Princess Diana's funeral inspires somber procession scene in ‘House of the Dragon’ S2
Cristiano Ronaldo's fans interrupt Turkey vs. Portugal Euro 2024 clash
Princess Diana's funeral inspires somber procession scene in ‘House of the Dragon’ S2
Pat Cummins makes history with consecutive hat-tricks in T20 World Cup
Princess Diana's funeral inspires somber procession scene in ‘House of the Dragon’ S2
Afghanistan stuns Australia in major upset at T20 World Cup Super-8
Princess Diana's funeral inspires somber procession scene in ‘House of the Dragon’ S2
Anrich Nortje becomes South Africa’s leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup
Princess Diana's funeral inspires somber procession scene in ‘House of the Dragon’ S2
Afghanistan players take on chef roles amid halal meat shortage in West Indies