Princess Diana's funeral inspires somber procession scene in ‘House of the Dragon’ S2

'HOTD' director Clare Kilner opened up about filming the Prince Jaehaerys funeral procession scene

  • June 24, 2024
 The latest episode of House of the Dragon featured a somber funeral procession scene that was inspired by Princess Diana's iconic funeral.

During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, House of the Dragon director Clare Kilner opened up about the filming the Prince Jaehaerys Targaryen’s funeral procession scene in new episode of HOTD season two, titled “Rhaenyra the Cruel”.

“We shot so much footage for the funeral,” Kilner revealed

She went on to share, “And we thought, Oh my goodness, we’ve got to have that first beat before setting off on this procession, which is really heartbreaking and really hard. Alicent and Helaena had to deal with everyone watching and looking.”

Kilner further revealed that she showed images from Princess Diana's funeral to prepare extras for the funeral scene to help them understand the grief and emotion she wanted to convey in the scene which was shot in Spain.

“I grew up in Argentina, so I speak Spanish. I speak to them to find out what personal experience of grief you’ve had, and to bring that with you and for everyone to really individualize it, so that it’s not just one crowd doing one thing,” she explained.

The scene marked a major moment in the episode, which saw the death of Prince Jaehaerys Targaryen and the rise of violence between the Hightowers and Targaryens.

House of the Dragon season 2 premiered on June 16 and will continue to release new episodes weekly until August 4, 2024.

