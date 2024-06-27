Top 5 upcoming Hollywood films for an action packed summer

As the summer season begins, Hollywood stands true to its promise of entertaining audiences with diverse stories, star-studded casts, and action packed movies.
From the highly-anticipated collaboration of Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool & Wolverine to the return of Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie à Deux, here are the top five movies that are set to grace the silver screen in 2024.
Deadpool & Wolverine
Deadpool & Wolverine is an upcoming action-comedy film, which is directed by Canadian filmmaker Shawn Levy.
The star-studded cast of the movie includes Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Emma Corrin and Brianna Hildebrand.
The story of the most-awaited film follows a journey of Wolverine recovering from his injuries as he meets Deadpool. The duo then teams up to fight a common enemy.
Deadpool & Wolverine will be released on July 26, 2024.
Joker: Folie à Deux
Todd Phillips’s Joker: Folie à Deux follows the tale of Arthur Fleck and Harley Quinn, the lovebirds who embark on a romantic adventure after Arthur was released from the State Hospital.
The highly-anticipated action-thriller movie stars Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix, Zazie Beetz and Harry Lawtey.
Joker: Folie à Deux is expected to release on October 4, 2024.
Wicked
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s most awaited film, Wicked, is initially set to release on November 24, 2024.
The musical film is written by Winnie Holzman, and is an adaptation of the 1995 Gregory Maguire novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West.
Wicked’s star-studded cast not only includes Ariana and Cynthia, but also Ethan Slater, Michelle Yeoh and Jonathan Bailey.
A Quiet Place: Day One
A Quiet Place: Day One is an highly-anticipated movie, which is directed by Michael Sarnoski.
Jennifer Woodward, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff and Lupita Nyong'o will star in the upcoming movie.
The plot of the horror film follows the life of a woman and some other people who try to survive an alien invasion in New York City.
The release date of A Quiet Place: Day One is June 27, 2024.
Twisters:
Twisters, an action packed thriller movie, follows the tale of Kate Cooper, who gets haunted by a scary tornado.
Twisters is distributed by Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures.
The cast of the upcoming movie includes Glen Powell, Kiernan Shipka, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos.
Twister will hit the big screens on July 19, 2024.