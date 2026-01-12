Macaulay Culkin returns to Golden Globes 2026 after 3 decades

Macaulay Culkin recently returned to the stage of Golden Globes awards after over three decades.
According to Just Jared, the Home Alone actor during the ceremony, took to the stage to present an award at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, January 11.
However, before presenting the award, the 45-year-old actor, who donned black outfit for the ceremony, poked some fun at not attending the event in over 35 years.
“Thank you,” said Culkin as the audience clapped for him when he came out on stage.
He then added the reference of Home Alone joke, saying, “I know it’s weird to see me outside the holiday season.”
The Home Alone 2: Lost in New York star went on to add, “Shockingly, I do exist all year round.”
The My Girl performer then presented the award for Best Screenplay to Paul Thomas Anderson for his movie, One Battle After Another.
It’s worth mentioning here that Culkin attended the last Golden Globes ceremony back in 1991 where he was nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his role in Home Alone.
Despite the hype of the film at that time, the Zootopia 2 ended up losing the award to Gérard Depardieu for the film Green Card.