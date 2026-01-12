Sydney Sweeney beau Scooter Braun breaks silence on 'trust issues' rumours

Scooter Braun's rep has broken silence on rumours that their are trust issues between him and girlfriend Sydney Sweeney.
Following Page Six's recent report which suggested that Sweeney's growing popularity among athletes have the music producer "fuming", a well-placed source has debunked the claim.
Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE magazine, an insider told that "Braun finds the headlines comical. He seems to be unfazed, as he finds them all very funny."
They further claimed that "Sydney and Scooter are totally confident and comfortable in their relationship, and there are no trust issues going on."
"Things between them are stronger than ever, and they’re in a great place," added the source.
Meanwhile another source close to The Housemaid actress confirmed that Sweeney has "never been happier" amid her romance with Braun.
However, her close circle find the negative coverage against the pair "very funny because she’s finally with someone who’s completely confident and unbothered by the reports."
"Sydney and Scooter are in such a good place," added the insider.
The Euphoria actress and Braun - who recently took a New Year's trip together to Europe have been dating since September of 2025.