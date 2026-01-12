Entertainment
  • By Web Desk
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Snoop Dogg's censored bombshell remarks at Golden Globes 2026 exposed

Golden Globes awards shockingly cut off Snoop Dogg's wild comment

  • By Web Desk
Snoop Doggs censored bombshell remarks at Golden Globes 2026 exposed
Snoop Dogg's censored bombshell remarks at Golden Globes 2026 exposed

Snoop Dogg’s remarks, that were censored at Golden Globes 2026, have finally been exposed.

According to the US Weekly, the 54-year-old rapper, took the stage of awards, held at Beverly Hilton hotel on Sunday, January 11, to announce the winner for Best Podcast.

His comments “I’m high as a motherf***er right now, Y’all had me here too damn long!” were cut out by the live presentation, which was later confirmed by Entertainment Weekly.

Elsewhere, during the announcement, the Young, Wild & Free hitmaker asked to stop the music, “Stop the music!”, when he went on onto the stage as his 2004 hit song, Drop It Like It’s Hot, was being played.

Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., began his speech, saying, “I need y’all to loosen up a little bit. This is the double-G’s, the double-G’s, it’s the Golden Globes, and you’re with the D-O-double-G,” the music mogul told the audience, adding, “So, make sure you enjoy yourself, don’t be no stiff biff! Move around a little bit!”

The rapper also talked about the new category, saying, “Best Podcast is a very important category for me, because, before podcasts, I was what y’all would listen to driving around in your cars. To you podcasters, you better hope I don’t get in that game.”

Dogg then continued, “Shout-out to the Golden Globes for putting the podcast category in this awards show. And shout-out to all of the podcasters. You all are winners, but the real winner is.”

In the end, Snoop Dogg ultimately announced Amy Poehler‘s Good Hang podcast as the winner. 

Wagner Moura sets Golden Globes record as first Brazilian Best Drama Actor
Wagner Moura sets Golden Globes record as first Brazilian Best Drama Actor
Emma Stone’s recent appearance fuels plastic surgery rumours
Emma Stone’s recent appearance fuels plastic surgery rumours
Owen Cooper makes history at Golden Globes with 'Adolescence' win
Owen Cooper makes history at Golden Globes with 'Adolescence' win
Golden Globes 2026: Who's leading?
Golden Globes 2026: Who's leading?
Kim Kardashian marks BFF Allison Statter’s 46th birthday with throwback snaps
Kim Kardashian marks BFF Allison Statter’s 46th birthday with throwback snaps
Timothée Chalamet triumphs over Leonardo DiCaprio with Golden Globes win
Timothée Chalamet triumphs over Leonardo DiCaprio with Golden Globes win
10 most-awaited movies of 2026: From ‘Wuthering Heights’ to ‘Spider-Man 4’
10 most-awaited movies of 2026: From ‘Wuthering Heights’ to ‘Spider-Man 4’
'Passengers' star Chris Pratt reveals father-in-law's shocking Christmas gift
'Passengers' star Chris Pratt reveals father-in-law's shocking Christmas gift
HBO renews 'The White Lotus' for season 4 after massive success
HBO renews 'The White Lotus' for season 4 after massive success
Bob Dylan pays emotional tribute to Bob Weir after his painful death
Bob Dylan pays emotional tribute to Bob Weir after his painful death
Owen Cooper credits family for staying humble after 'Adolescence' success
Owen Cooper credits family for staying humble after 'Adolescence' success
Timothée Chalamet takes extra precautions for safety amid award season
Timothée Chalamet takes extra precautions for safety amid award season

Popular News

US Justice Department opens criminal probe into Fed chair Jerome Powell

US Justice Department opens criminal probe into Fed chair Jerome Powell
4 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan marks 52nd birthday with girlfriend Saba Azad, ex Sussanne

Hrithik Roshan marks 52nd birthday with girlfriend Saba Azad, ex Sussanne
2 hours ago
Emma Stone’s recent appearance fuels plastic surgery rumours

Emma Stone’s recent appearance fuels plastic surgery rumours
2 hours ago