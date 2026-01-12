Snoop Dogg's censored bombshell remarks at Golden Globes 2026 exposed

Snoop Dogg’s remarks, that were censored at Golden Globes 2026, have finally been exposed.
According to the US Weekly, the 54-year-old rapper, took the stage of awards, held at Beverly Hilton hotel on Sunday, January 11, to announce the winner for Best Podcast.
His comments “I’m high as a motherf***er right now, Y’all had me here too damn long!” were cut out by the live presentation, which was later confirmed by Entertainment Weekly.
Elsewhere, during the announcement, the Young, Wild & Free hitmaker asked to stop the music, “Stop the music!”, when he went on onto the stage as his 2004 hit song, Drop It Like It’s Hot, was being played.
Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., began his speech, saying, “I need y’all to loosen up a little bit. This is the double-G’s, the double-G’s, it’s the Golden Globes, and you’re with the D-O-double-G,” the music mogul told the audience, adding, “So, make sure you enjoy yourself, don’t be no stiff biff! Move around a little bit!”
The rapper also talked about the new category, saying, “Best Podcast is a very important category for me, because, before podcasts, I was what y’all would listen to driving around in your cars. To you podcasters, you better hope I don’t get in that game.”
Dogg then continued, “Shout-out to the Golden Globes for putting the podcast category in this awards show. And shout-out to all of the podcasters. You all are winners, but the real winner is.”
In the end, Snoop Dogg ultimately announced Amy Poehler‘s Good Hang podcast as the winner.