  By Hania Jamil
Danielle breaks silence on NewJeans exit in emotional first livestream

NewJeans' former member Danielle has addressed her departure news in an emotional first-ever livestream since the termination of her contract with her agency ADOR.

Speaking directly to the group's official fan base, known as Bunnies, via YouTube and Instagram Live, Danielle said she "fought until the very end" to stay with the team.

The Monday, January 12, address was her first public message since her agency announced the termination of her exclusive contract last month.

During the nine-minute livestream titled "Dear Bunnies", the 20-year-old noted, "There always is NewJeans in one side of my mind. This is not the end but the beginning."

The remarks came after ADOR announced that they will not be moving forward with Danielle's contract amid the ongoing dispute involving the NewJeans.

Confirming her departure from the group, the agency later filed a lawsuit against Danielle, her parents and a former ADOR CEO, Min Hee-jin, seeking 43.1 billion won ($31 million) in penalties and damages.

While holding back tears, Danielle also expressed her gratitude towards fans for their continued support during the livestream.

Notably, she did not address any specific legal matters during the broadcast, noting that many issues remain unresolved.

