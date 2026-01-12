Miley Cyrus stuns at Golden Globes 2026 red carpet, reunites with Selena Gomez

A surprising Disney Channel reunion took place at the Golden Globes 2026, as Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez beamed and posed for some snaps.
Both the stars attended the star-studded event at the Beverly Hilton in LA on Sunday, January 11.
For the outing, Miley turned heads in a rare red carpet appearance wearing a black plunging sequin gown and shades.
The stunning outfit featured ruffled sleeves and was accompanied by a silver necklace with a black pendant and rings.
Meanwhile, Selena slipped into a black Chanel gown featuring white feathery detailing.
Miley attended the ceremony as a nominee for the Best Original Song - Motion Picture category for her Avatar: Fire and Ash track titled Dream as One, which lost out to Golden from KPop Demon Hunters.
On the other hand, Selena was up for an award in the Best Female Actor in a Musical/Comedy TV Series category for her performance in Only Murders in the Building.
While posing for photos, the Flower singer also subtly flaunted her new engagement ring from fiancé Maxx Morando.
Miley and Maxx were first romantically linked together in 2021, and after the Wrecking Ball hitmaker debuted a sparkling link in late December during the Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere, sources confirmed their engagement news.