Jennifer Lawrence dazzles in sheer floral gown at Golden Globe Awards

Jennifer Lawrence was a sight to behold at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards.
The star-studded event held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 11, saw The Hunger Games actress exuding ethereal charm in a gorgeous ensemble, turning heads on the red carpet.
For the evening, Lawrence radiated glow in a sheer gown by Givenchy, adorned with floral embroidery across her chest, torso, and hips, with matching details along the hem.
Flaunting her toned figure in the body-fitted ensemble, the Die My Love starlet carried a matching shawl with the same floral embroidery, giving a stylish touch to her look.
With a sparkling diamond necklace shining brightly on her neck, the 35-year-old American actress wore her blonde tresses down and sported blunt bangs.
Fans’ reactions:
Jennifer Lawrence quickly dropped fans’ jaws with her striking look, prompting one Instagram user to comment, “Whoa, Mother is on FIRE.”
“The GG are bringing MET vibes this year. The glamour is impeccable,” wrote a second.
A third gsuhed, “Hands down the best look of the show.”
Jennifer Lawrence’s nomination at Golden Globes 2026:
At the 2026 Golden Globe Awards, Jennifer Lawrence was nominated for Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for her performance in Die My Love opposite Robert Pattinson.
However, the award was won by Jessie Buckley for Hamnet.