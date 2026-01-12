Entertainment
  By Hafsa Noor
Will Smith hopes to make Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan

Will Smith has opened up about his interest in starring in Shah Rukh Khan's film.

The Bad Boys actor recently revealed that he has discussed several potential collaborations with Indian film icons over the years.

During a conversation at the premiere of his National Geographic series Pole to Pole in Dubai, the Oscar-winning actor expressed his admiration for Indian cinema.

While talking to press on the red carpet, Will admitted that he had previously been in talks about working with Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

As per Bollywood Hungama, he said, “I was talking to Salman. We had things we were talking about. I was trying to get into something with Big B, you know. He told me I could be Big W, so we were cool, we were sharing the title. There were a couple of things over the years… nothing panned out.”

Despite those earlier talks not resulting in a project, the Aladdin star's passion for Indian cinema hasn't faded. He specifically called out Shah Rukh Khan, one of Bollywood’s most internationally recognized stars.

Will continued, “I want Shah Rukh to put me in something, Shah Rukh what’s up."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is currently working on his highly anticipated action thriller King, directed by Siddharth Anand.

