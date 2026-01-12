Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet react to surprise Golden Globe name card 

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have reacted to the unexpected name card at the Golden Globe Awards ceremony.
The couple, who began dating in early summer of 2023, made a joint appearance at the star-studded event on Sunday, January 11th.
During the highly anticipated awards show of the year, Kylie once again supported the Marty Supreme actor and her boyfriend for an acting milestone.
While the two attend the show, the organizers of the Golden Globes gave the sweetest surprise for Kylie and Timothée.
The exclusive photos of the event show their stunned expressions upon receiving the card, which read, "Kylie Jenner-Chalamet."
Despite their several joint appearances together, this marked the first official invitation to the couple.
For those unaware, A Complete Unknown actor has once again blown his fans away by securing a big win at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes under the Best Male Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy category.
Along with his Marty Supreme co-stars, Timothée expressed heartfelt gratitude and immense thanks to his "partner" Kylie Jenner for showing unwavering support throughout his acting journey.
As of now, neither Kylie Jenner nor Timothée Chalamet has confirmed any marriage speculation despite various reports.