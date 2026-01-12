Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet react to surprise Golden Globe name card

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner began dating in summer of 2023

  • By Fatima Hassan
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet react to surprise Golden Globe name card
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet react to surprise Golden Globe name card 

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have reacted to the unexpected name card at the Golden Globe Awards ceremony. 

The couple, who began dating in early summer of 2023, made a joint appearance at the star-studded event on Sunday, January 11th. 

During the highly anticipated awards show of the year, Kylie once again supported the Marty Supreme actor and her boyfriend for an acting milestone. 

While the two attend the show, the organizers of the Golden Globes gave the sweetest surprise for Kylie and Timothée.

The exclusive photos of the event show their stunned expressions upon receiving the card, which read, "Kylie Jenner-Chalamet."

Despite their several joint appearances together, this marked the first official invitation to the couple.

For those unaware, A Complete Unknown actor has once again blown his fans away by securing a big win at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes under the Best Male Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy category.

P.C. Daily Mail
P.C. Daily Mail 

Along with his Marty Supreme co-stars, Timothée expressed heartfelt gratitude and immense thanks to his "partner" Kylie Jenner for showing unwavering support throughout his acting journey.

As of now, neither Kylie Jenner nor Timothée Chalamet has confirmed any marriage speculation despite various reports. 

Sydney Sweeney beau Scooter Braun breaks silence on 'trust issues' rumours
Sydney Sweeney beau Scooter Braun breaks silence on 'trust issues' rumours
Will Smith hopes to make Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan
Will Smith hopes to make Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan
‘KPop Demon Hunters’ EJAE becomes first Korean-American to win Golden Globe
‘KPop Demon Hunters’ EJAE becomes first Korean-American to win Golden Globe
Jennifer Lawrence dazzles in sheer floral gown at Golden Globe Awards
Jennifer Lawrence dazzles in sheer floral gown at Golden Globe Awards
Macaulay Culkin returns to Golden Globes 2026 after 3 decades
Macaulay Culkin returns to Golden Globes 2026 after 3 decades
5 new K-Dramas to binge-watch in 2026: From 'Bloodhounds S2' to 'Undercover Miss Hong'
5 new K-Dramas to binge-watch in 2026: From 'Bloodhounds S2' to 'Undercover Miss Hong'
Jenna Ortega rocks Wednesday-inspired gothic glam at Golden Globes 2026
Jenna Ortega rocks Wednesday-inspired gothic glam at Golden Globes 2026
Snoop Dogg's censored bombshell remarks at Golden Globes 2026 exposed
Snoop Dogg's censored bombshell remarks at Golden Globes 2026 exposed
Wagner Moura sets Golden Globes record as first Brazilian Best Drama Actor
Wagner Moura sets Golden Globes record as first Brazilian Best Drama Actor
Emma Stone’s recent appearance fuels plastic surgery rumours
Emma Stone’s recent appearance fuels plastic surgery rumours
Owen Cooper makes history at Golden Globes with 'Adolescence' win
Owen Cooper makes history at Golden Globes with 'Adolescence' win
Golden Globes 2026: Who's leading?
Golden Globes 2026: Who's leading?

Popular News

Ai, Japanese chimpanzee known for incredible memory and intelligence dies at 49

Ai, Japanese chimpanzee known for incredible memory and intelligence dies at 49
9 minutes ago
Miley Cyrus stuns at Golden Globes 2026 red carpet, reunites with Selena Gomez

Miley Cyrus stuns at Golden Globes 2026 red carpet, reunites with Selena Gomez
21 minutes ago
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet react to surprise Golden Globe name card

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet react to surprise Golden Globe name card
27 minutes ago