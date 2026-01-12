Entertainment
  • By Hafsa Noor
Entertainment

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ EJAE becomes first Korean-American to win Golden Globe

  • By Hafsa Noor
KPop Demon Hunters star EJAE (Kim Eun-jae) has made history at the Golden Globes by becoming the first Korean-American to win an award for Best Original Song.

On Sunday, January 11, the pop icon got emotional as she accepted the award for Golden single at the star-studded event.

In her acceptance speech, EJAE said, "When I was a little girl, I worked tirelessly for 10 years to fulfill one dream, to become a Kpop idol, and I was rejected and disappointed that my voice wasn't good enough. So I leaned on songs and music to get through it. So now I'm here as a singer and a songwriter."

She continued, "It's a dream come true to be part of a song that is helping other girls, other boys, and everyone of all ages to get through their hardship and accept themselves. So thank you, Golden Globes, for accepting my voice and our voice."

The 33-year old artist trained under SM Entertainment for almost 10 years, joining as a trainee at just 11 back in 2003. However she could not debut as an idol.

Moreover, KPop Demon Hunters also won a Golden Globe for best animated feature.

The movie director Maggie Kang started his monologue, "Through this film we really wanted to depict female characters the way that we know women, which is really strong and bold."

To note, KPop Demon Hunters became Netflix's most-watched film of all time within two months, with Golden clinching the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 just weeks after its release.

