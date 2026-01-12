Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Jenna Ortega rocks Wednesday-inspired gothic glam at Golden Globes 2026

Jenna Ortega brings Wednesday Addams vibes to 2026 Golden Globe Awards in dark gothic glam look

  • By Sidra Khan
Jenna Ortega rocks Wednesday-inspired gothic glam at Golden Globes 2026
Jenna Ortega rocks Wednesday-inspired gothic glam at Golden Globes 2026

When it comes to turning heads on the red carpet, Jenna Ortega never misses the opportunity!

On Sunday, January 11, the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actress dropped jaws as she made a show-stopping arrival on the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

The 23-year-old American actress, known for rocking gothic glam looks, once again stunned the audiences in her iconic Wednesday Addams-inspired appearance.

For the glitzy ceremony, Ortega slipped into a glittery black fringe-and-sequin gown that showed her skin at the sides, combining a sequin-embroidered top with delicate waist straps and a fitted maxi skirt.

To complement her ensemble, Jenna Ortega wore brown-toned makeup, bringing the perfect dark vibe to the look.

At the event, the actress was nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical for her role in Wednesday.

In the category, Jenna Ortega competed against Jean Smart, Kristen Bell, Ayo Edebiri, Selena Gomez, and Natasha Lyonne, with the accolade going to the Hacks star.

Snoop Dogg's censored bombshell remarks at Golden Globes 2026 exposed
Snoop Dogg's censored bombshell remarks at Golden Globes 2026 exposed
Wagner Moura sets Golden Globes record as first Brazilian Best Drama Actor
Wagner Moura sets Golden Globes record as first Brazilian Best Drama Actor
Emma Stone’s recent appearance fuels plastic surgery rumours
Emma Stone’s recent appearance fuels plastic surgery rumours
Owen Cooper makes history at Golden Globes with 'Adolescence' win
Owen Cooper makes history at Golden Globes with 'Adolescence' win
Golden Globes 2026: Who's leading?
Golden Globes 2026: Who's leading?
Kim Kardashian marks BFF Allison Statter’s 46th birthday with throwback snaps
Kim Kardashian marks BFF Allison Statter’s 46th birthday with throwback snaps
Timothée Chalamet triumphs over Leonardo DiCaprio with Golden Globes win
Timothée Chalamet triumphs over Leonardo DiCaprio with Golden Globes win
10 most-awaited movies of 2026: From ‘Wuthering Heights’ to ‘Spider-Man 4’
10 most-awaited movies of 2026: From ‘Wuthering Heights’ to ‘Spider-Man 4’
'Passengers' star Chris Pratt reveals father-in-law's shocking Christmas gift
'Passengers' star Chris Pratt reveals father-in-law's shocking Christmas gift
HBO renews 'The White Lotus' for season 4 after massive success
HBO renews 'The White Lotus' for season 4 after massive success
Bob Dylan pays emotional tribute to Bob Weir after his painful death
Bob Dylan pays emotional tribute to Bob Weir after his painful death
Owen Cooper credits family for staying humble after 'Adolescence' success
Owen Cooper credits family for staying humble after 'Adolescence' success

Popular News

Elon Musk's Grok faces global backlash over sexually explicit content

Elon Musk's Grok faces global backlash over sexually explicit content
3 hours ago
US Justice Department opens criminal probe into Fed chair Jerome Powell

US Justice Department opens criminal probe into Fed chair Jerome Powell
5 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan marks 52nd birthday with girlfriend Saba Azad, ex Sussanne

Hrithik Roshan marks 52nd birthday with girlfriend Saba Azad, ex Sussanne
2 hours ago