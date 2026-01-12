Jenna Ortega rocks Wednesday-inspired gothic glam at Golden Globes 2026

When it comes to turning heads on the red carpet, Jenna Ortega never misses the opportunity!
On Sunday, January 11, the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actress dropped jaws as she made a show-stopping arrival on the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.
The 23-year-old American actress, known for rocking gothic glam looks, once again stunned the audiences in her iconic Wednesday Addams-inspired appearance.
For the glitzy ceremony, Ortega slipped into a glittery black fringe-and-sequin gown that showed her skin at the sides, combining a sequin-embroidered top with delicate waist straps and a fitted maxi skirt.
To complement her ensemble, Jenna Ortega wore brown-toned makeup, bringing the perfect dark vibe to the look.
At the event, the actress was nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical for her role in Wednesday.
In the category, Jenna Ortega competed against Jean Smart, Kristen Bell, Ayo Edebiri, Selena Gomez, and Natasha Lyonne, with the accolade going to the Hacks star.