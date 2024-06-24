80% of employees use AI in workplace, survey

A new survey revealed that 8 out of 10 workers have used artificial intelligence (AI) in the workplace.
According to RTE, the FRS Recruitment Employment Insights Report shows that more than half of the employees believe that AI will impact or replace their job in the coming days.
The report suggested that most of the people using AI at work are from education, training, hospitality and tourism, agriculture, farming, and the agri-food sector.
Meanwhile, the lowest usage was reported at the workplace in IT, professional services, pharma, and medical devices.
Lynne McCormack, General Manager with FRS Recruitment, said, “What comes through in this year’s survey is how the state of the economy is influencing attitudes within the jobs’ market at present.”
She added, “While the most obvious expression of that is the 6 out of 10 employers who say the economic outlook is impacting their recruitment activity, it can also be seen in the employee perspectives this year."
McCormack noted, “The number of employees who fear for their job security is up from last year, fewer believe there are more job opportunities available; and the number who believe they would secure a new job within a 3-month period is also down compared to the 2023 figures.”