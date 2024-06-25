Royal

King Charles to welcome Japanese Emperor Naruhito tomorrow

King Charles, Queen Camilla make flashy ceremonial preparations

  • by Web Desk
  • June 25, 2024
King Charles to welcome Japanese Emperor Naruhito tomorrow
King Charles, Queen Camilla make flashy ceremonial preparations

King Charles and Queen Camilla will welcome Emperor Naruhito along with Empress Masako tomorrow, on Tuesday.

Although the Japanese pair had arrived in the UK on Saturday afternoon following a long wait, it’s on June 25 that an official greeting ceremony will be held for them.

Now staying in the north of London, Emperor Naruhito’s schedule has reserved seven days for King Charles’ throne, where he will be carrying out several private engagements.

Both Empress Masako and her husband have some strong connections within the country as they used to study at the University of Oxford, but at different times.


This trip was initially intended to be the couple’s first overseas visit after they took over the Chrysanthemum Throne in 2019, as per ABC News.

The pandemic however moved their plans to 2022, which were again shaken by late Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September of that year.

Since Emperor Naruhito had to wait so long, it’s said that King Charles will make up for his effort by making sure that he has a good stay.

Tomorrow, Your Majesty and Queen Camilla will formally take him and Empress Masako on a carriage ride to the Buckingham Palace, followed by a state banquet.

Detroit Lions’ Jared Goff marries model Christen Harper

Detroit Lions’ Jared Goff marries model Christen Harper
King Charles to welcome Japanese Emperor Naruhito tomorrow

King Charles to welcome Japanese Emperor Naruhito tomorrow
Kevin Costner says he only wanted to do one Yellowstone season

Kevin Costner says he only wanted to do one Yellowstone season
Kate Middleton missed Taylor Swift’s concert for Prince Louis

Kate Middleton missed Taylor Swift’s concert for Prince Louis

Royal News

Kate Middleton missed Taylor Swift’s concert for Prince Louis
Kate Middleton missed Taylor Swift’s concert for Prince Louis
Kate Middleton missed Taylor Swift’s concert for Prince Louis
Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle ‘begs’ to end feud for grandchildren
Kate Middleton missed Taylor Swift’s concert for Prince Louis
Princess Anne taken to hospital after sustaining head injuries
Kate Middleton missed Taylor Swift’s concert for Prince Louis
Prince William’s ‘thoughtful’ gesture wins Kate Middelton’s heart
Kate Middleton missed Taylor Swift’s concert for Prince Louis
King Charles hopes to ‘mend his relationship’ with Prince Harry
Kate Middleton missed Taylor Swift’s concert for Prince Louis
King Charles can ‘never break ties’ with Prince Harry for one reason
Kate Middleton missed Taylor Swift’s concert for Prince Louis
Queen Letizia ‘unshaken’ after allegedly cheating on King Felipe VI
Kate Middleton missed Taylor Swift’s concert for Prince Louis
Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg abruptly steps down from throne
Kate Middleton missed Taylor Swift’s concert for Prince Louis
Kate Middleton’s photo for Prince William’s birthday shows ‘strength’
Kate Middleton missed Taylor Swift’s concert for Prince Louis
Meghan Markle's father makes shocking claims against Prince Harry & his daughter
Kate Middleton missed Taylor Swift’s concert for Prince Louis
Kate Middleton’s A-List guest at Birthday Parade hails mad laughter
Kate Middleton missed Taylor Swift’s concert for Prince Louis
Prince Harry harsh nickname for Queen Camilla revealed