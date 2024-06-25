King Charles to welcome Japanese Emperor Naruhito tomorrow

King Charles and Queen Camilla will welcome Emperor Naruhito along with Empress Masako tomorrow, on Tuesday.
Although the Japanese pair had arrived in the UK on Saturday afternoon following a long wait, it’s on June 25 that an official greeting ceremony will be held for them.
Now staying in the north of London, Emperor Naruhito’s schedule has reserved seven days for King Charles’ throne, where he will be carrying out several private engagements.
Both Empress Masako and her husband have some strong connections within the country as they used to study at the University of Oxford, but at different times.
This trip was initially intended to be the couple’s first overseas visit after they took over the Chrysanthemum Throne in 2019, as per ABC News.
The pandemic however moved their plans to 2022, which were again shaken by late Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September of that year.
Since Emperor Naruhito had to wait so long, it’s said that King Charles will make up for his effort by making sure that he has a good stay.
Tomorrow, Your Majesty and Queen Camilla will formally take him and Empress Masako on a carriage ride to the Buckingham Palace, followed by a state banquet.