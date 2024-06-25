Detroit Lions’ Jared Goff marries model Christen Harper

Detroit Lions quarterback, Jared Goff, took the plunge with fiancée Christen Harper this weekend.
Both of them exchanged their marriage vows at an intimate ceremony in Ojai, California, where everything was kept simple with no fancy shenanigans.
They chose Saturday, June 22, to surround themselves with close family members and friends for their big day.
According to TMZ, Christen Harper was notably emotional during their “I Dos,” as she was observed wiping tears while entering the Mrs. Goff stage of her life.
Meanwhile, Jared Goff was rocking the classic wedding costume, a tuxedo supported with a bow tie, as he starred deeply into his wife’s eyes.
Christen Harper had kept it just as traditional by putting on a strapless white gown and a matching veil.
This couple didn’t take long enough to get public with their relationship after they met on a dating app in 2019.
Subsequently in June 2022, Jared Goff quickly purchased a ring, for getting engaged to his flaming romance.
They perhaps made these decisions swiftly from offering support to one another.
Christen Harper has been her husband’s biggest cheerleader for the past few years now, famously celebrating Detroit Lion’s first win in 2021.