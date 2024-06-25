Sports

Detroit Lions’ Jared Goff marries model Christen Harper

Jared Goff dusted the deal with Christen Harper

  • by Web Desk
  • June 25, 2024
Detroit Lions’ Jared Goff marries model Christen Harper
Jared Goff dusted the deal with Christen Harper

Detroit Lions quarterback, Jared Goff, took the plunge with fiancée Christen Harper this weekend.

Both of them exchanged their marriage vows at an intimate ceremony in Ojai, California, where everything was kept simple with no fancy shenanigans.

They chose Saturday, June 22, to surround themselves with close family members and friends for their big day.

According to TMZ, Christen Harper was notably emotional during their “I Dos,” as she was observed wiping tears while entering the Mrs. Goff stage of her life.

Meanwhile, Jared Goff was rocking the classic wedding costume, a tuxedo supported with a bow tie, as he starred deeply into his wife’s eyes.

Christen Harper had kept it just as traditional by putting on a strapless white gown and a matching veil.

This couple didn’t take long enough to get public with their relationship after they met on a dating app in 2019.

Subsequently in June 2022, Jared Goff quickly purchased a ring, for getting engaged to his flaming romance.

They perhaps made these decisions swiftly from offering support to one another.

Christen Harper has been her husband’s biggest cheerleader for the past few years now, famously celebrating Detroit Lion’s first win in 2021.

Detroit Lions’ Jared Goff marries model Christen Harper

Detroit Lions’ Jared Goff marries model Christen Harper
King Charles to welcome Japanese Emperor Naruhito tomorrow

King Charles to welcome Japanese Emperor Naruhito tomorrow
Kevin Costner says he only wanted to do one Yellowstone season

Kevin Costner says he only wanted to do one Yellowstone season
Kate Middleton missed Taylor Swift’s concert for Prince Louis

Kate Middleton missed Taylor Swift’s concert for Prince Louis

Sports News

Kate Middleton missed Taylor Swift’s concert for Prince Louis
Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?
Kate Middleton missed Taylor Swift’s concert for Prince Louis
John Force hosplitalised after fiery crash at Viginia Motorsports Park
Kate Middleton missed Taylor Swift’s concert for Prince Louis
South Africa qualifies for T20 World Cup semi-finals after beating West Indies
Kate Middleton missed Taylor Swift’s concert for Prince Louis
Barnabas Varga stable after injury during Euro 2024 Hungary vs. Scotland
Kate Middleton missed Taylor Swift’s concert for Prince Louis
England becomes first team to qualify for T20 World Cup semi-finals
Kate Middleton missed Taylor Swift’s concert for Prince Louis
Shakib Al Hasan becomes the leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history
Kate Middleton missed Taylor Swift’s concert for Prince Louis
Virat Kohli achieves historic milestone in T20 World Cup match
Kate Middleton missed Taylor Swift’s concert for Prince Louis
Cristiano Ronaldo makes another record in UEFA Euro 2024 Championship
Kate Middleton missed Taylor Swift’s concert for Prince Louis
Virat Kohli's playful fielding brings nostalgia in T20 World Cup match
Kate Middleton missed Taylor Swift’s concert for Prince Louis
Cristiano Ronaldo's fans interrupt Turkey vs. Portugal Euro 2024 clash
Kate Middleton missed Taylor Swift’s concert for Prince Louis
Pat Cummins makes history with consecutive hat-tricks in T20 World Cup
Kate Middleton missed Taylor Swift’s concert for Prince Louis
Afghanistan stuns Australia in major upset at T20 World Cup Super-8