Feroze Khan requests prayers for his ailing father

  by Web Desk
  June 25, 2024
Feroze Khan reached out to his fans as his beloved father has been hospitalized following serious health issues. 

Turning to his Instagram stories handle on Monday, the Khaani actor shared details about his dad’s current health condition in a heartfelt plea.

The emotional post showcased Khan feeling his father’s heartbeat, an intense moment captured from inside the hospital setting. 

His second wife Dr. Zainab, a psychologist by profession, proved affection for her father-in-law as she gently touched his face.

Accompanying the photo, the Ishqiya starlet did not forget to ask his dear admirers for prayers, “Pray for my father as he is battling serious health problems.”

In the same post he also stressed on the need to cherish parents in one’s life and keep them close, “Keep your parents very close to you in your life. Because life is too short to love them.”

Following the star’s appeal, his ardent fans and followers offered prayers for his daddy’s swift recovery.

To note, his post amassed widespread sympathy from people across various platforms.

Feroze Khan, who is a father to two kids Fatima and Sultan from his ex-wife, entered matrimony yet again recently. 

