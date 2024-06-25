Entertainment

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh offer ultimate relationship goals in viral video

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are expecting their first child

  • by Web Desk
  • June 25, 2024
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh offer ultimate relationship goals in viral video
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are expecting their first child 

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who flew to London for their babymoon, are back now from their short foreign trip.

The parents-to-be set the internet ablaze with their mushy romance on the airport as the two walked hand-in-hand towards their car with bright smiles on display.

Shutterbugs did not shy away from capturing a video of the soon-to-parents which has been going viral for all the right reasons.


Recently, the Gehraiyaan star made her fans wild with excitement as she graced the promotional event for one of her upcoming movies in a black bodycon dress that had her baby bump clearly visible.

Soon after that the diva caught a flight to London with her beloved actor-husband.

The clip that leaked got netizens spamming the comments section with love and praise, gushing over the adorable couple.

“Very confident with pillow bump,” one wrote.

Just sending them good vibes for healthy & joyful pregnancy journey,” another penned.

DeepVeer fans have been eagerly waiting for the birth of their first child which is due in September this year.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone amid the pregnancy are managing work and enjoying vacations together. 

Sonam Kapoor shares before-after looks from Dior fashion show event

Sonam Kapoor shares before-after looks from Dior fashion show event

Afghanistan stuns with first-ever T20 World Cup semifinal spot

Afghanistan stuns with first-ever T20 World Cup semifinal spot
Princess Charlotte love for Taylor Swift laid bare

Princess Charlotte love for Taylor Swift laid bare
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?

Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?

Entertainment News

Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Gigi Hadid shows off her thoughtful side with customised gift for Taylor Swift
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Ananya Panday looks dreamy in selfie with Orry from Ambani's cruise bash: Pics
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Kevin Costner praises studio's solid support for ‘Horizon: An American Saga’
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Katrina Kaif serves fashion cues with classy OOTN at airport
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Feroze Khan requests prayers for his ailing father
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Hania Aamir reveals latest ‘escapes’: See
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Hailey Bieber serves maternity fashion goals amid pregnancy
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor Tamayo Perry dies in shark attack while surfing
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Princess Diana's funeral inspires somber procession scene in ‘House of the Dragon’ S2
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Xulfi lauds fellow singer Hasan Raheem's unique artistry in new song 'Turri Jandi'
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Kim Kardashian ditches dark tones for blonde hair again