Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh offer ultimate relationship goals in viral video

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who flew to London for their babymoon, are back now from their short foreign trip.
The parents-to-be set the internet ablaze with their mushy romance on the airport as the two walked hand-in-hand towards their car with bright smiles on display.
Shutterbugs did not shy away from capturing a video of the soon-to-parents which has been going viral for all the right reasons.
Recently, the Gehraiyaan star made her fans wild with excitement as she graced the promotional event for one of her upcoming movies in a black bodycon dress that had her baby bump clearly visible.
Soon after that the diva caught a flight to London with her beloved actor-husband.
The clip that leaked got netizens spamming the comments section with love and praise, gushing over the adorable couple.
“Very confident with pillow bump,” one wrote.
Just sending them good vibes for healthy & joyful pregnancy journey,” another penned.
DeepVeer fans have been eagerly waiting for the birth of their first child which is due in September this year.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone amid the pregnancy are managing work and enjoying vacations together.