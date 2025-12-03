Miley Cyrus shares excitement over engagement to Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus has finally spoken out about her engagement to longtime boyfriend Maxx Morando, sharing her excitement and giving fans a glimpse into the couple’s next chapter.
Shortly after confirming their engagement, the Flowers singer told PEOPLE, while promoting Avatar: Fire and Ash, what has “astounded” her about taking this next step with 27-year-old drummer Maxx Morando.
"The detail that I can share is that for us, our privacy and us kind of keeping it small has been something that I've been astounded that I've actually been able to have and being able to kind of have more choice," she said.
"I think it's also being older, being more protective of what I'm open to sharing," Cyrus added.
Drawing parallels between their romance and Avatar, Cyrus shared the movie is "about love, family resilience and kind of reconnection and that stronger together idea."
The three-time Grammy winner explained, "And so I thought it was kind of perfectly thematic and aligned with where I am in my life now."
The Hannah Montana alum and Morando’s engagement was highlighted at the Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere on December 1, where she showcased a glittery ring.
Cyrus was first spotted wearing it in mid-November, including in her Instagram birthday photos from November 23.