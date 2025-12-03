Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter feud with White House gets worse with bombshell statement

Sabrina Carpenter has received a jaw-dropping response from the White House after she asked to not use her music without permission.

On Tuesday, December 3, the Please Please Please crooner called out White House on X (formally known as Twitter) for using her hit song Juno in a clip showing raids by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The White House released an official statement via Entertainment Weekly, "Here's a Short n' Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won't apologise for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country."

"Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?,” the representative continued while referencing lyrics from Sabrina’s popular single Manchild.

The jaw-dropping response comes after the two-time Grammy winner slammed a post from the White House's official X account.

In the shared video, she can be seen singing "Have you ever tried this one?" on repeat as people are chased down and slammed to the ground.

Sabrina left a spicy response in the comment section, "This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda."

She is not the only artist who have spoken out against Donald Trump for using their music. 

The list includes Pharrell, Adele, Guns N' Roses, Aerosmith, Neil Young, Rihanna, Ozzy Osbourne, Nickelback, Linkin Park, the Rolling Stones, Village People, Panic! at the Disco, Queen, REM, and the estates and families of Tom Petty, Laura Branigan, Prince and George Harrison.

