Lionel Messi celebrates 37th birthday with Argentinian teammates

  • by Web Desk
  • June 25, 2024
Lionel Messi celebrated his 37th birthday on June 24 with his handful of Argentinian teammates and a bed full of sweet treats.

The Argentinian player, who is currently in the United States for Copa America 2024, celebrated his birthday a day before the match against Chile at MetLife Stadium.

The star footballer shared a picture on the social media platform Instagram with a wide smile, posing for a picture with his teammates while holding a cake.

He wrote, “Thank you so much for all the greetings and congratulations!! Another year that coincides with my birthday being with the National Team... So, celebrating a little bit more, and we keep getting ready for our next game. Hugs!”


His teammates also extended their wishes in the comments for the soccer player. Rodrigo De Paul wrote, “Happy birthday, brother! May life continue to give you everything you deserve!” while Emi Martinez commented, “Happy birthday, boss.”

Moreover, Inter Miami co-founder David Bekham also shared a picture with Messi in an Instagram post wishing him on his big day, saying, “Happy Birthday to the greatest. Happy Birthday, my friend.”

The FIFA-winning captain replied, “Thank you very much, David.”

In a picture with Beckam, Messi can be seen holding an enormous bottle of a century-old brand of wine from Argentina, Catena Zapata, which is most likely his birthday present.

