Jessica Pegula advances to US Open semifinals after victory over Krejcikova

American tennis player Jessica Pegula is aiming to win her first Grand Slam tittle

American tennis player Jessica Pegula advanced to the US Open semi-finals for the second year in a row on Tuesday, September 2.

The player defeated world number 62, Barbora Krejcikova in two sets with scores of 6-3, 6-3.

Pegula started the match strongly by quickly took a 3-0 lead in the first set while Krejcikova tried to catch up but couldn't keep up and Pegula won the set by taking the final two games.

In the second set, Krejcikova continued to struggle with her serves and Pegula, who has won three tournaments this year, took full advantage of this and eventually won the match.

After winning the match, the player expressed, "I think I've been playing some really good tennis. I've been playing really solid and having good starts," as per BBC Sports.

Pegula, who is aiming to win her first Grand Slam tittle further added, "I just feel really comfortable. It's crazy to feel this comfortable on the biggest court in the world with the craziest crowd and the best players. It's something that 10 years ago I never thought I'd be good at this but I guess I am."

She will now face either world number 1 Aryna Sabalenka or Markéta Vondroušová in the semifinals which is scheduled to take place on Thursday, September 4.

