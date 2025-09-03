Novak Djokovic sets up US Open semifinals with Alcazar after beating Fritz

Novak Djokovic went to war with the Arthur Ashe crowd and won, taking down Taylor Fritz in four sets to end the home challenge in the men's singles.
According to Daily Mail, the 22-year wait for an American male Grand Slam champion continues - as does Djokovic quest to win the Holy Grail of a 25th major.
The 38-year-old Serb will take on Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals on Thursday. He will be the underdog, but has beaten the Spaniard in each of their last two meetings - at the Australian Open and in last year's Olympic final.
As for Fritz, he is still yet to beat Djokovic after 11 meetings. The 27-year-old broadly played well, but his serve - his major weapon - let him down. He landed only 50 per cent of his first serves and ended the match on a double fault.
Djokovic was missing his daughter Tara's eighth birthday to be here taking on Fritz, and those are sacrifices he does not make lightly these days.