Kim Jong-un's daughter Kim Ju Ae makes historic international debut in China

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un travelled to Beijing with his daughter and possible heir Kim Ju Ae, state media images showed, to attend a massive military parade.
It is the first known international appearance by the teenager, who has attended multiple North Korean weapons tests alongside her dad, and analysts say it is a clear signal of her importance in the Kim dynasty's succession planning.
Ju Ae was first publicly introduced to the world in 2022, when she accompanied her father to the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.
But it was former NBA star Dennis Rodman who first revealed to the world Kim had a daughter.
According to Rodman, during his 2013 visit to Pyongyang, Kim introduced him to his wife Ri Sol Ju and a baby girl, saying "that's my daughter".
Pyongyang's state media have never identified her by name, but South Korean intelligence says she is Ju Ae, the daughter of Kim and his wife, who they believe married in 2009.