Alex Dune, Irish F2 star returns to McLaren for F1 practice at Monza

Irish F2 star, Alex Dune is set to take part in a McLaren F1 car for the second time this season at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza.

Dune made a strong impression by finishing fourth in his debut F1 practice session at the Austrian Grand Prix in June.

As per BBC Sports, the 19-year-old will balance McLaren F1 duties and compete in the 11th round of the Formula 2 championship in Italy.

He will drive McLaren’s current leading car, the MCL39, on Friday.

After the deal was finalized, Dune said he was "really excited to be back driving the MCL39 at Monza. My first one in Austria was an extremely special day for me so to do it again at Monza, a track which is so historic, is going to be put a big smile on my face."

"Hopefully I can build and improve upon what was a strong outing in Austria and help Lando and Oscar as much as possible going into the Grand Prix," he further added.

Dune is currently fifth in the F2 rankings and has won two races so far and is 30 points behind the leader, Leonardo Fornaroli.

This comes after the reports which revealed that a major new deal is set to significantly boost the value of McLaren's Formula One team.

McLaren Racing's Middle Eastern investors plans to purchase the shares held by minority owners in deal valuing over £3bn.

