Max Verstappen advises Lando Norris after major Dutch GP blow

Max Verstappen has offered hopeful advice to Lando Norris, who was forced to retire from the Dutch Grand Prix after he reported an oil leak and had to pull to a stop at the side of the track.
Following the whole debacle, Lando now has a 34-point difference from teammate Oscar Piastri, who cruised to victory and secured his seventh win of the season.
The Dutch driver shared key advice with the 25-year-old, as he is no stranger to the situation, having claimed the crown under similar circumstances in 2021.
During his heated season-long duel with Lewis Hamilton, Max faced numerous DNFs at Silverstone, Baku and Monza.
When asked what advice he could offer Lando based on that, the 27-year-old urged him to keep his head down, suggesting that fighting another driver in the same car is easier.
"I mean, it's out of your control," he told media. "So, you just need to keep working hard, keep trying to win. As simple as that."
Max emphasised that since Lando and Oscar are teammates, it would be easier for him to tackle the point difference, noting, "So yes, it's not ideal, but there are enough races to either turn it around or not, and time will tell."
Lando Norris has also received backing from McLaren Team Principal Andrea Stella, who assured that the British driver will continue to get "maximum support" from the team.