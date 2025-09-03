Home / Sports

Max Verstappen advises Lando Norris after major Dutch GP blow

Lando Norris retired from P2 with seven laps to go during the Dutch Grand Prix when he reported an oil leak

Max Verstappen advises Lando Norris after major Dutch GP blow
Max Verstappen advises Lando Norris after major Dutch GP blow

Max Verstappen has offered hopeful advice to Lando Norris, who was forced to retire from the Dutch Grand Prix after he reported an oil leak and had to pull to a stop at the side of the track.

Following the whole debacle, Lando now has a 34-point difference from teammate Oscar Piastri, who cruised to victory and secured his seventh win of the season.

The Dutch driver shared key advice with the 25-year-old, as he is no stranger to the situation, having claimed the crown under similar circumstances in 2021.

During his heated season-long duel with Lewis Hamilton, Max faced numerous DNFs at Silverstone, Baku and Monza.

When asked what advice he could offer Lando based on that, the 27-year-old urged him to keep his head down, suggesting that fighting another driver in the same car is easier.

"I mean, it's out of your control," he told media. "So, you just need to keep working hard, keep trying to win. As simple as that."

Max emphasised that since Lando and Oscar are teammates, it would be easier for him to tackle the point difference, noting, "So yes, it's not ideal, but there are enough races to either turn it around or not, and time will tell."

Lando Norris has also received backing from McLaren Team Principal Andrea Stella, who assured that the British driver will continue to get "maximum support" from the team.

You Might Like:

Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend steals the show with ‘Nicki Minaj Challenge’ at US Open

Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend steals the show with ‘Nicki Minaj Challenge’ at US Open
Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend, Morgan Riddl,e leaves fans stunned witha high-heeled stunt at US Open

Novak Djokovic sets up US Open semifinals with Alcaraz after beating Fritz

Novak Djokovic sets up US Open semifinals with Alcaraz after beating Fritz
Djokovic eliminates the last standing American player, Taylor Fritz, from the US Open

Jessica Pegula advances to US Open semifinals after victory over Krejcikova

Jessica Pegula advances to US Open semifinals after victory over Krejcikova
American tennis player Jessica Pegula is aiming to win her first Grand Slam tittle

Alex Dune, Irish F2 star returns to McLaren for F1 practice at Monza

Alex Dune, Irish F2 star returns to McLaren for F1 practice at Monza
Alex Dune is currently fifth in the F2 rankings and has won two races so far

Is Lionel Messi set to announce retirement from football? Scaloni drops big hint

Is Lionel Messi set to announce retirement from football? Scaloni drops big hint
Argentina's football manager Lionel Scaloni gave subtle hint about Messi's possible retirement

Jimmy Bone, legendary Scottish footballer and manager dies at 75

Jimmy Bone, legendary Scottish footballer and manager dies at 75
Jimmy Bone started his remarkable career with Partick Thistle and went on to play for several clubs

Lewis Hamilton marks unwanted record after disappointing Dutch GP

Lewis Hamilton marks unwanted record after disappointing Dutch GP
The British driver is having quite a difficult debut year with Ferrari, as he failed to secure a single podium finish

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals Saudi Arabia’s ‘unreal calendar’ in new video

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals Saudi Arabia’s ‘unreal calendar’ in new video
Cristiano Ronaldo joined Saudi club Al Nassr in 2022 after leaving Manchester United

Sinner, Osaka, Swiatek advance to US Open quarter-finals after dominant wins

Sinner, Osaka, Swiatek advance to US Open quarter-finals after dominant wins
Coco Gauff's and Alexander Bublik's US Open runs end in crushing defeats at Arthur Ashe

Jannik Sinner hailed as 'GOAT' by opponent after crushing defeat

Jannik Sinner hailed as 'GOAT' by opponent after crushing defeat
Alexander Bublik faced a heavy defeat in the US Open fourth round against Jannik Sinner

Gio Lopez's injury opens door for Max Johnson's UNC opportunity

Gio Lopez's injury opens door for Max Johnson's UNC opportunity
Max Johnson returns to field after gruesome leg Injury as Bill Belichick debuts at UNC

The Rock stuns fans with shocking transformation ahead of new biopic

The Rock stuns fans with shocking transformation ahead of new biopic
The Rock prepared for his new biopic 'The Smashing Machine', based on the life of former UFC fighter Mark Kerr