Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend steals the show with ‘Nicki Minaj Challenge’ at US Open

Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle leaves fans stunned with a high-heeled stunt at US Open


Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, didn't wait until his quarterfinal match to grab everyone's attention at the 2025 US Open.

Riddle is a social media influencer with over 472,000 Instagram followers and 603,000 followers on TikTok. She has been dating Fritz since 2020 after meeting him on Raya, a members-only dating app. 

Their romance was under the spotlight during the Netflix docuseries Break Point, reported The Spun.

Throughout the US Open, Riddle has shown off her style with outfits that have turned plenty of heads in New York.

Apparently, Riddle is also interested in showing off her balance at the US Open.

On Tuesday afternoon, Riddle shared a video of her performing the "Nicki Minaj Challenge" at Arthur Ashe Stadium. In case you're not familiar with this trend, it involves wearing heels and trying to balance yourself on one leg while holding an object.

Riddle's version of the "Nikki Minaj Challenge" featured a Honey Deuce on top of her head.

Fritz hasn't commented on Riddle's viral TikTok video, but he has stated in the past that he supports her content.

