Cristiano Ronaldo shares Portugal teammates emotional tribute to Diogo Jota

Portugal begins first international camps after Diogo Jota's dismissal in tragic car crash


Cristiano Ronaldo has shared a video of Portugal teammates heartfelt tribute to Diogo Jota on social media.

According to Daily Mail, Portugal star Ruben Neves has paid yet another emotional tribute to team-mate and close friend Diogo Jota following the footballer's death aged 28 as Portugal met up for the first time since the player's passing.

Jota and his brother, Andre, passed away at the start of July in a car crash that shook the footballing world, with the game coming together to remember the duo in a number of ways.

Portugal are set to play for the first time since the tragic incident this week, with the team to face Armenia and Hungary in World Cup qualifiers over the next fortnight.

Now, in a training session while on international duty on Tuesday, Neves sported a new tattoo - which is on his left calf and shows him and Jota hugging.

Neves and Wolves played together for Porto, Wolves and Portugal, featuring on the pitch at the same time a total of 164 times.

He is also set to now wear Jota's shirt number for Portugal - 21 - to carry his friend's legacy. Liverpool have retired Jota's No 20 shirt.

Tributes continue to flood in, with the nation first naming 23 players and leaving one spot vacant for Jota, who made 49 appearances for the senior Portugal team and scored 14 goals.

