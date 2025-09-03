Home / Sports

Astros' Valdez rejects purposely hitting Cesar Salazar in loss to Yankees

Framber Valdez gave up a grand slam after ignoring a signal from catcher Cesar Salazar to step off

Houston pitcher Framber Valdez claimed that he didn’t purposely confuse his catcher, Cesar Salazar, and strike him with a ball deliberately during the Astros' 7-1 loss to the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

In the fifth inning at Daikin Park, Valdez gave up a grand slam after ignoring a signal from catcher Cesar Salazar to step off before throwing the pitch that prompted Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham to hit it over the fence.

In the next at-bat, Valdez mistakenly hit Salazar in the chest with a pitch that slipped past both of them. Salazar looked stunned with this action; he removed his helmet and glowered at Valdez and walked away.

Following the game, Valdez maintained that the action was not purposely done.

Both he and Salazar were immediately called into the manager’s office after the game, and Valdez extended his apologies to Salazar.

Salazar backed that up, stating he and Valdez have shared a great bond.

Even though it didn’t appear ideal at the moment, both players insist that it was nothing more than a misunderstanding in a tense situation.

Cristiano Ronaldo shares Portugal teammates emotional tribute to Diogo Jota

Portugal begins first international camps after Diogo Jota's dismissal in tragic car crash

Max Verstappen advises Lando Norris after major Dutch GP blow

Lando Norris retired from P2 with seven laps to go during the Dutch Grand Prix when he reported an oil leak

Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend steals the show with ‘Nicki Minaj Challenge’ at US Open

Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend, Morgan Riddl,e leaves fans stunned witha high-heeled stunt at US Open

Novak Djokovic sets up US Open semifinals with Alcaraz after beating Fritz

Djokovic eliminates the last standing American player, Taylor Fritz, from the US Open

Jessica Pegula advances to US Open semifinals after victory over Krejcikova

American tennis player Jessica Pegula is aiming to win her first Grand Slam tittle

Alex Dune, Irish F2 star returns to McLaren for F1 practice at Monza

Alex Dune is currently fifth in the F2 rankings and has won two races so far

Is Lionel Messi set to announce retirement from football? Scaloni drops big hint

Argentina's football manager Lionel Scaloni gave subtle hint about Messi's possible retirement

Jimmy Bone, legendary Scottish footballer and manager dies at 75

Jimmy Bone started his remarkable career with Partick Thistle and went on to play for several clubs

Lewis Hamilton marks unwanted record after disappointing Dutch GP

The British driver is having quite a difficult debut year with Ferrari, as he failed to secure a single podium finish

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals Saudi Arabia’s ‘unreal calendar’ in new video

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Saudi club Al Nassr in 2022 after leaving Manchester United

Sinner, Osaka, Swiatek advance to US Open quarter-finals after dominant wins

Coco Gauff's and Alexander Bublik's US Open runs end in crushing defeats at Arthur Ashe

Jannik Sinner hailed as 'GOAT' by opponent after crushing defeat

Alexander Bublik faced a heavy defeat in the US Open fourth round against Jannik Sinner