Tom Brady takes subtle hit at Shedeur Sanders' flashy celebration

Tom Brady, having won seven Super Bowls in his career, has weighed in on how quarterbacks should celebrate their scores, which many believed was a dig at Shedeur Sanders.
During an interview with Cris Collinsworth, his remarks struck many as a thinly veiled critique of the Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback, whose flashy on-field gestures have already drawn plenty of attention.
Tom explained that he closely observes how quarterbacks act after throwing a touchdown.
Rather than having all the spotlight on himself, the NFL legend shared that he thinks that a player should immediately acknowledge their teammates, particularly the offensive linemen, as they are the backbone of a successful score.
The 48-year-old added, "a quarterback doing his six shooter guns and pointing up in the crowd and doing all that other [explicit]. That's very self-promotional."
Although Tom never mentioned the 23-year-old directly, many observers believe the comment was for Deion 'Coach Prime' Sanders' son, who is known for his signature "watch flex" celebration, where he raises his wrist to suggest it is his time to shine.
Shedeur has quite quickly created a brand on and off the field, as his clothing line, 2Legendary, features his name and logo, and he regularly wears it during workouts, media appearances, and podcast recordings.
He also raised eyes during the 2025 NFL Draft, where he opted not to attend the event in Green Bay and instead hosted a draft party in his hometown of Canton, Texas.
That confidence, however, has not resonated with everyone, as Tom, who is now a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, values a team-first approach, as the team passed over Shedeur several times during the draft.