Patrick Mahomes spotted giving ‘piggyback ride’ to daughter Sterling: see

Patrick Mahomes is on board for ‘daddy duties.’
On Tuesday, June 25, The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback who is on a European adventure with his family reposted his wifey’s adorable Instagram stories where he can be seen enjoying the vacay.
Brittany wrote, “Girl loves her daddy,” on the photo of Sterling as she cutely smiled while being carried on her dad’s shoulders.
In the frame, the three-time Super Bowl champion was dressed in matching blue shirt and shorts with a cap and a pair of stylish sunglasses on as he securely held his daughter’s ankles.
The Mahomes couple appears to be vacationing in Italy according to the snaps Brittany shared.
Before posting Sterling’s piggyback ride, the former soccer player shared some other pictures where they can be seen dining out at the luxurious Dolce & Gabbana’s restaurant which is in Milan.
In the photos, Patrick and Brittany were enjoying their drinks and desserts that had the brand’s name added to the dishes.
Earlier in June, the couple also travelled to Edinburgh, Scotland to attend Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert.
The former high school sweethearts got married in March 2022 and have a daughter, Sterling, 3, and a son, Bronze, 1.