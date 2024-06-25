Entertainment

Patrick Mahomes spotted giving ‘piggyback ride’ to daughter Sterling: see

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Britanny Mahomes shared the photos in latest Instagram stories

  • by Web Desk
  • June 25, 2024
Patrick Mahomes spotted giving ‘piggyback ride’ to daughter Sterling: see
Patrick Mahomes’ wife Britanny Mahomes shared the photos in latest Instagram stories

Patrick Mahomes is on board for ‘daddy duties.’

On Tuesday, June 25, The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback who is on a European adventure with his family reposted his wifey’s adorable Instagram stories where he can be seen enjoying the vacay.

Brittany wrote, “Girl loves her daddy,” on the photo of Sterling as she cutely smiled while being carried on her dad’s shoulders.

In the frame, the three-time Super Bowl champion was dressed in matching blue shirt and shorts with a cap and a pair of stylish sunglasses on as he securely held his daughter’s ankles.

Patrick Mahomes spotted giving ‘piggyback ride’ to daughter Sterling: see

The Mahomes couple appears to be vacationing in Italy according to the snaps Brittany shared.

Before posting Sterling’s piggyback ride, the former soccer player shared some other pictures where they can be seen dining out at the luxurious Dolce & Gabbana’s restaurant which is in Milan.

In the photos, Patrick and Brittany were enjoying their drinks and desserts that had the brand’s name added to the dishes.

Patrick Mahomes spotted giving ‘piggyback ride’ to daughter Sterling: see

Earlier in June, the couple also travelled to Edinburgh, Scotland to attend Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert.

The former high school sweethearts got married in March 2022 and have a daughter, Sterling, 3, and a son, Bronze, 1. 

High risk of 'famine' persists in Gaza amid ongoing conflict

High risk of 'famine' persists in Gaza amid ongoing conflict
David Warner's international cricket career ends as Australia exits T20 World Cup

David Warner's international cricket career ends as Australia exits T20 World Cup
Amanda Kloots reveals how ‘dating apps’ made her ‘depressed’

Amanda Kloots reveals how ‘dating apps’ made her ‘depressed’
‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls

‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls

Entertainment News

‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls
Amanda Kloots reveals how ‘dating apps’ made her ‘depressed’
‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls
Eddie Murphy confirms 'Shrek 5' and 'Donkey' Spinoff in the works
‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls
Jennifer Garner in tears remembering late father on 'Today' show
‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls
Priyanka Chopra shares heartwarming snap: ‘Daddy’s home’
‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls
Simon Cowell signs huge Netflix deal to find next One Direction
‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls
Feroze Khan reflects on 'changed life' after second marriage
‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls
Kristin Cavallari chronicles her trip to Bahamas with family
‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls
Halsey shows off her retro glam in first red carpet appearance
‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput recalls struggles of her first pregnancy
‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls
Sean Penn opens up about 'single life' free from relationship dramas
‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls
Travis Kelce gushes over Taylor Swift: 'My girl, my lady’
‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls
Kamal Haasan makes surprise prediction about Deepika Padukone's soon-to-be born baby