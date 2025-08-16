Taylor Swift's NFL debut left Chiefs stars stunned: 'For real? With Travis?'

Home / Entertainment

The 'So High School' singer attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023

Taylor Swift was the star of the sporting event when she attended her first NFL game in September 2023, leaving Travis Kelce's teammates in shock.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and defensive tackle Chris Jones raved about the 'Lover' crooner's viral appearance in ESPN's docuseries, The Kingdom.

"We were in the locker room like, 'Taylor Swift's here.' 'Taylor Swift? For real? With Travis? Oh my God!' " Chris recalled in a clip of the special.

"We were like 'Oh my God Travis pulled Taylor Swift,'" the 31-year-old teased.

Patrick admitted that the tight end had told him earlier that Taylor was coming to the game; however, he was not convinced it would actually happen.

"I was like, 'I gotta see it before I believe it,'" Patrick said.

In footage of Travis and Patrick on the field, the No. 15 is heard saying, "That's the first person I noticed, I didn't see anybody else."

"You definitely felt the buzz," the quarterback recalled in The Kingdom. "You could see people in the stadium gravitating to where she was at. At the same time, we had business to handle."

Taylor famously attended Week 3 of the Chiefs' 2023-2024 season, as they took on the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, beating the Bears 41-10.

At the time, reports were circulating that the pair were involved romantically, and her appearance at the game confirmed their relationship, as she was seen enjoying the match from a suite with Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce.

Taylor Swift notably attended quite a few games to show her support for her boyfriend and the Chiefs, while Travis also played his part, as he was spotted at multiple Eras Tour shows, cheering for his partner.

