Singer Sean Kingston sentenced to 3.5 years in jail over $1m wire fraud scheme

Sean Kingston has been sentenced to jail for three and a half years in federal prison for a $1m wire fraud scheme.

The 35-year-old rapper was found guilty in the starting of 2025, along with his mother, Janice Turner, in a fraud scheme for accruing up to $1m of premium items such as a 232-inch LED TV, extravagant watches, and more.

Prosecutors stated Kingston, born Kisean Anderson, and his mother trapped innocent people by giving them fake payment receipts that remained due.

As reported by the US media, the “Beautiful Girl” singer has admitted guilt and apologised to the court before getting a jail term and stated he’d learnt from his mistakes.

Kingston’s mother, Janice Turner, was also sentenced to jail in July for five years.

For those unversed, Kingston was taken into custody after a raid at his mansion in South Florida in 2024.

Later, his mother was also detained at the home on her own multiple frauds and theft charges.

Kingston will start serving his sentence immediately.

Authorities also discovered evidence, including texts with his mother about fake receipts.

