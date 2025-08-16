Home / Entertainment

Selena Gomez cuts ties with Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham after explosive fallout

The 'Calm Down' songstress hasn’t spoken to the couple in months and even skipped their recent vow renewal ceremony


Selena Gomez has reportedly distanced herself from former close friends Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham.

As per The Sun, a source revealed that the Only Muder In The Building star hasn’t spoken to the couple in months and even skipped their recent vow renewal, fueling speculation that their much-hyped “throuple” bond has fizzled out.

It is reported that “the throuple no longer exists” with Gomez, and she left “truly disappointed” by the couple's “diva” like behaviour.

A source said, “Last year, she noticed Nicola's behaviour toward her and [fiancé Benny Blanco] turned into a constant quest for attention.”

They went on to share, “There were many tense moments, for example, during dinners and lunches, where Nicola would try to sit where photographers could get the best angle, and she wasn't very nice to Selena if people weren't paying enough attention to her.”

Nicola allegedly badmouthed Selena to mutual friends, sparking furious clashes, while Brooklyn’s silence over his wife’s behavior only deepened tensions.

The tipster mentioned, “I mean, just look at Nicola and Brooklyn's circle of friends, it's shrinking every week. Some people have turned their backs on them because they've realised how Nicola behaves, and Brooklyn isn't doing much to change the dynamic.”

They noted that Selena had tried multiple times to save her friendship with Nicola but now the “trust and connection” had gone.

Notably, the feud speculation came after Gomez's unusual absence from Brooklyn and Nicola vow renewal which was held on August 2.

