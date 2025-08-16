Kim Kardashian flaunts jaw-dropping new look after health update

Kim Kardashian turned heads with a striking new hair transformation, debuting the bold look on social media while cheekily declaring it was "about time."
On Friday, The Kardashians star, known for her signature raven locks, stunned fans by showing off a fresh platinum shade with subtle dark brown roots.
In the photo, Kardashian pursed her lips for the camera, showing off her ash-blonde hair while still wearing a pair of crisp white pajamas and the final touches of her glam.
For the caption, she wrote, “About that time.”
Soon after she dropped the snaps, the fans and friends flocked to the comment section to share the reactions.
Her hairstylist, Chris Appleton called the look 'the best' and added a white heart emoji.
The former City Girls rapper JT commented, 'Favorite color on you!' alongside a heart-eyes emoji.
Reflecting her ever-evolving style, Kardashian's recent hair change from platinum blonde to dark chocolate shows she enjoys experimenting with her look.
Just before this, the reality star sported a curly blonde bob wig for the SKIMS and Roberto Cavalli campaign.
Notably, this new look came after Kim Kardashian revealed her undergoing life transforming treatment.
She reflected on her stem cell treatment, which according to the reality TV star was a "game changer."