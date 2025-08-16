Home / Entertainment

Benny Blanco surprises Selena Gomez with sweet declaration after pals’ wedding

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their engagement last December after dating for over a year

Selena Gomez has the best fiancé ever!

Days after attending the wedding of their close pals, the 37-year-old American record producer made a surprise declaration to his gorgeous fiancée on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, August 15, the Rare Beauty founder shared a long string of delightful photos featuring several candid glimpses taken throughout the summer.

On the post, the I Said I Love You First producer left a heartfelt comments that received thousands of likes from fans.

“wait … i’m gonna marry u,” he declared in the comments of the Sunset Blvd singer’s post.

The gallery opened with a glamourous snap of Gomez in her dressing room, dressed in sizzling silk nightwear that showcased her toned legs.

One of the photos also featured her and Benny Blanco enjoying a double date with the Only Murders in the Building star, Logan Lerman, and his fiancée Analuisa Corrigan.

The Bluest Flame singer and Lerman have joined forces for the upcoming fifth season of the hit Hulu series.

Last week, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco sparked buzz among fans by sharing their intimate photos from their friends’ wedding.

For the special event, the Who Says singer dazzled in a faux fur coat over a striking, form-fitting red dress with a high, mock-neck collar, looking drop-dead gorgeous.

Meanwhile, the music producer looked dapper in a blue ensemble which he paired with multiple gold-toned chain necklaces. 

