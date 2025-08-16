Home / Entertainment

Kylie Jenner dismisses Timothée Chalamet split buzz with unexpected move

The Kylie Cosmetics founder hit back the claims of separation with the 'Wonka' star

Kylie Jenner turned heads with an unexpected move that’s fueling speculation, coming just as whispers about her rumored split from Timothée Chalamet continue to swirl.

As per E! News, the Kylie Cosmetics founder hit back the claims of separation with the Wonka star as she reportedly liked Chalamet’s latest Instagram post on Wednesday,

Her move came amid split speculation with Chalamet after the pair were last seen together over five weeks ago.

While the Dailymail couldn’t confirm whether Kylie had tapped like or perhaps undone it, her mother Kris and sister Kendall’s reactions remain clearly visible on the post.

Kylie reportedly hit the like button on Chalamet’s dropped a fresh trailer for his upcoming film Marty Supreme.

Notably, the couple ignited split rumours as their last public appearance together on July 5, when they vacationed in St. Tropez, France.

Chalamet also did not attend Kylie’s birthday celebration, which took place over the past weekend. But now, the reason for the couple's 40-day separation has been revealed.

“Timothee is busy making a movie and the schedule is grueling because he is in so many scenes, he is the star,” a source told Daily Mail.

The source added, “So he has to be very focused and together to do his best work.”

According to the insider, “She helps him out as much as she can, like give him space to work and have her private jet on standby in case he needs to go somewhere fast.”

The tipster revealed, “Kylie is a good girlfriend to him. She is always there and wants him to be happy, and if that means he has to be overseas for a few months, she is OK with it, she will wait. She also secretly jets off to see him when she can.”

They mentioned, “Of course she misses her man and her heart hurts when he is not near, but she makes it work.”

To note, Timothee Chalamet has been busy filming the sequel Dune: Part Three in Hungary, where he plays the character Paul Atreides in the third installment of the Dune franchise.

