Priyanka Chopra wows in green halter-neck gown at Jonas family celebrations

The ‘Heads of State’ starlet dazzles at husband Nick Jonas’s parents’ milestone anniversary and Joe Jonas’s 36th birthday festivities

Priyanka Chopra took the meaning of breathtaking to a whole new level at the Jonas family gala!

Taking to Instagram on Friday, August 15, the 43-year-old Indian actress and film producer shared a carousel of striking photos from her parents-in-law’s milestone 40th wedding anniversary and brother-in-law Joe Jonas’s 36th birthday celebrations.

At the grand event, the Heads of State actress turned heads in a gorgeous deep-green halter-neck gown that draped elegantly with a satin-like finish.

She paired the glamorous look with statement drop earrings and styled her hair into a neat updo, allowing her breathtaking gown to take center stage.

In the carousel, the actress dropped joy-filled snaps with her husband Nick Jonas and his parents – Denise Miller-Jonas and Kevin Jonas, Sr.

One of the snap showed Priyanka and Nick in an eye-catching intimate pose against a scenic backdrop.

Meanwhile, another slide featured the four Jonas brothers – Nick, Kevin, Joe, and Franklin – rocking the stage.

“What a special day for so many reasons.. @papakjonas @mamadjonas you both are such a wonderful example of love, honour and true partnership. Happy 40 years together. we love you so much,” captioned the Bajirao Mastani actress.

Marking her maternal uncle and aunt’s 43rd wedding anniversary on the same day, Priyanka continued in the caption, “@vimlaakhouri and Vimal ( mamu) you have so much love that you share with every single person around you. Thank you for always being in my corner. Happy 43rd anniversary.”

She also rang in her brother-in-law Joe Jonas’s 36th birthday by writing, “Happy birthday to the best of the best @joejonas.”

As the Barfi actress wrapped her post, she penned a heartwarming note to mark her home country India’s 78th Independence Day.

“Happy Independence Day my beloved India. With Gratitude,” concluded Priyanka.

Priyanka Chopra tied the knot to American singer, Nick Jonas, in December 2018. They couple welcomed their first and only child, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in January 2022.

