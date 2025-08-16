Sophie Turner reflects on pain of Joe Jonas split during filming new movie

Sophie Turner has opened up about one of the most difficult chapters of her life, hinting at her painful split from Joe Jonas as she revealed she was “going through hell.”
While conversing at the Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Game of Thrones alum seemingly talked about her divorce from the Jonas Brother member.
"I'm not sure if anyone's aware, but when I started shooting this movie, I was going through, like, a media hell," Turner told host Seth Meyers.
"So this was super cathartic because I wanted to run away in my real life when that was all happening," she continued.
The Joan starlet went on to say, "But I got to do it in a movie and I got to smash some s--- up, so that was fun."
To note, Turner filmed Trust in 2024 while she and Jonas were going through their high-profile divorce.
Jonas filed for divorce from Turner in September 2023 after four years of marriage, claiming in court documents that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken."
In September 2024, the couple reached a settlement agreement while the terms are confidential, court documents shared that the agreement is "in the best interests of the parties and this family."