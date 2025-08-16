Home / Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston pays tribute to ‘friends’ after painful Matthew Perry admission

The ‘Friends’ actress recently opened up on devastating sorrow over co-star and pal, Matthew Perry’s death

Jennifer Aniston pays tribute to ‘friends’ after painful Matthew Perry admission


Jennifer Aniston is honoring her “friends” with a touching tribute!

Just days after opening up about her devastating sorrow over the tragic death of her Friends costar and pal, Matthew Perry, the 56-year-old American actress turned to her official Instagram Stories to cherish the friends she found in “adulthood.”

Paying a moving tribute to her friends, The Morning Show actress re-shared a post on her Stories that read, “Everyone talks about their childhood best friend, but I'm here to talk about the friends I found while surviving adulthood and didn't know I needed.”

In the following Stories, the actress shared a carousel of photos and past posts featuring her alongside her pals.

Earlier this week, the We’re the Millers starlet sat for a detailed interview with Vanity Fair for its September 2025 cover, published on Monday, August 11.

During the conversation, Aniston reflected on her gut-wrenching emotions following the tragic death of Matthew Perry, sharing that she and the other Friends co-stars, including Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer “did everything [they] could” for the late actor during his addiction struggles.

“It almost felt like we’d been mourning Matthew for a long time because his battle with that disease was a really hard one for him to fight,” she noted.

Making a heartbreaking confession, Jennifer Aniston stated, “As hard as it was for all of us and for the fans, there’s a part of me that thinks this is better,” explaining that she is “glad” that Perry is at last “out of that pain.

Jennifer Aniston played the iconic character of Rachel Green in the hit ‘90s sitcom Friends.

You Might Like:

Selena Gomez cuts ties with Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham after explosive fallout

Selena Gomez cuts ties with Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham after explosive fallout
The 'Calm Down' songstress hasn’t spoken to the couple in months and even skipped their recent vow renewal ceremony

Kylie Jenner dismisses Timothée Chalamet split buzz with unexpected move

Kylie Jenner dismisses Timothée Chalamet split buzz with unexpected move
The Kylie Cosmetics founder hit back the claims of separation with the 'Wonka' star

Lily Collins keeps it comfy-chic in red co-ord on ‘Emily in Paris’ S5 set

Lily Collins keeps it comfy-chic in red co-ord on ‘Emily in Paris’ S5 set
‘Emily in Paris’ Season 5 starring Lily Collins is expected to premiere on Netflix in late 2025

Emma Stone reminisces ‘fondest memories’ with ex Andrew Garfield

Emma Stone reminisces ‘fondest memories’ with ex Andrew Garfield
Emma Stone opens up about ‘special time’ with ex-boyfriend Andrew Garfield in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’

Taylor Swift's NFL debut left Chiefs stars stunned: 'For real? With Travis?'

Taylor Swift's NFL debut left Chiefs stars stunned: 'For real? With Travis?'
The 'So High School' singer attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023

Singer Sean Kingston sentenced to 3.5 years in jail over $1m wire fraud scheme

Singer Sean Kingston sentenced to 3.5 years in jail over $1m wire fraud scheme
'Beautiful Girl' Sean Kingston has been sentenced to jail for three and a half years in federal prison for a $1m wire fraud scheme

'Superman' now available to stream on digital platforms

'Superman' now available to stream on digital platforms
Despite its digital release, James Gunn confirms that 'Superman' will continue to stream in theaters as well

Tristan Rogers, 'General Hospital' alum, breathes his last at 79

Tristan Rogers, 'General Hospital' alum, breathes his last at 79
'The Bay' star, Tristan Rogers, died after fighting lung cancer, leaving fans shocked

Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber set BFF goals in adorable video from big event

Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber set BFF goals in adorable video from big event
Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber attended ‘bestie’ Bella Hadid’s Orebella event

Nick Jonas celebrates 'soulmates' mom, dad on 40th wedding anniversary

Nick Jonas celebrates 'soulmates' mom, dad on 40th wedding anniversary
The 'Camp Rock' alum observed an eventful day in New York as he marked a special occasion surrounded by family

Dua Lipa parties with close pals till ‘6am’ ahead of 30th birthday

Dua Lipa parties with close pals till ‘6am’ ahead of 30th birthday
Dua Lipa lit up the dance floor with her incredible dance moves ahead of milestone birthday

Olivia Rodrigo, Conan Gray confess to becoming ‘bad advice’ buddies

Olivia Rodrigo, Conan Gray confess to becoming ‘bad advice’ buddies
Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray reveal they nearly missed hit singles due to their ‘notoriously’ misjudgment