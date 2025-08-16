Jennifer Aniston pays tribute to ‘friends’ after painful Matthew Perry admission

Jennifer Aniston is honoring her “friends” with a touching tribute!
Just days after opening up about her devastating sorrow over the tragic death of her Friends costar and pal, Matthew Perry, the 56-year-old American actress turned to her official Instagram Stories to cherish the friends she found in “adulthood.”
Paying a moving tribute to her friends, The Morning Show actress re-shared a post on her Stories that read, “Everyone talks about their childhood best friend, but I'm here to talk about the friends I found while surviving adulthood and didn't know I needed.”
In the following Stories, the actress shared a carousel of photos and past posts featuring her alongside her pals.
Earlier this week, the We’re the Millers starlet sat for a detailed interview with Vanity Fair for its September 2025 cover, published on Monday, August 11.
During the conversation, Aniston reflected on her gut-wrenching emotions following the tragic death of Matthew Perry, sharing that she and the other Friends co-stars, including Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer “did everything [they] could” for the late actor during his addiction struggles.
“It almost felt like we’d been mourning Matthew for a long time because his battle with that disease was a really hard one for him to fight,” she noted.
Making a heartbreaking confession, Jennifer Aniston stated, “As hard as it was for all of us and for the fans, there’s a part of me that thinks this is better,” explaining that she is “glad” that Perry is at last “out of that pain.
Jennifer Aniston played the iconic character of Rachel Green in the hit ‘90s sitcom Friends.