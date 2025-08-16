Lily Collins keeps it comfy-chic in red co-ord on ‘Emily in Paris’ S5 set

Lily Collins proves comfort and style can go hand in hand!
The 36-year-old American actress was spotted on the set of Season 5 of her hit romantic comedy-drama Emily in Paris, looking comfy yet stylish in a stunning red co-ord outfit.
In the photos shared by the Daily Mail on Saturday, August 16, 2025, the Inheritance starlet was seen radiating charm as she transformed into her effortlessly chic character to film the series in Venice, Italy.
Collins looked beautiful in a white sequin top layered with a red and white paisley print coordinating outfit.
Joining her in the snaps was her bestie and co-star Ashley Park, who plays Mindy Chen – Emily’s best friend in Paris.
The image featured both actresses engaged in a conversation as they sat by a table adorned with flowers and coffee cups.
Collins, who plays the titular character in the smash hit series, is shooting the scenes in Rome, following her character’s relocation from Paris after the events of Season 4.
Emily in Paris Season 5 cast:
According to Netflix, Emily in Paris – first released on October 2, 2020 – will feature “Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Ashley Park (Mindy Chen), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), William Abadie (Antoine Lambert), Lucien Laviscount (Alfie), Eugenio Franceschini (Marcello), and Thalia Besson (Genevieve) returning for the new season.”
“The cast and crew of Emily in Paris are thrilled to begin filming Season 5 in the Eternal City. From Parisian rooftops to Roman ruins, we can’t wait to share where Emily’s next chapter takes us,” shared creator Darren Star.
Emily in Paris Season 5 release date:
While the creators are yet to announce the official release date, they have shared that Emily in Paris Season 5 will premiere in late 2025.