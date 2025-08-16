Home / Entertainment

Lily Collins keeps it comfy-chic in red co-ord on ‘Emily in Paris’ S5 set

‘Emily in Paris’ Season 5 starring Lily Collins is expected to premiere on Netflix in late 2025

‘Emily in Paris’ Season 5 starring Lily Collins is expected to premiere on Netflix in late 2025


Lily Collins proves comfort and style can go hand in hand!

The 36-year-old American actress was spotted on the set of Season 5 of her hit romantic comedy-drama Emily in Paris, looking comfy yet stylish in a stunning red co-ord outfit.

In the photos shared by the Daily Mail on Saturday, August 16, 2025, the Inheritance starlet was seen radiating charm as she transformed into her effortlessly chic character to film the series in Venice, Italy.

Collins looked beautiful in a white sequin top layered with a red and white paisley print coordinating outfit.

Joining her in the snaps was her bestie and co-star Ashley Park, who plays Mindy Chen – Emily’s best friend in Paris.

The image featured both actresses engaged in a conversation as they sat by a table adorned with flowers and coffee cups.

Collins, who plays the titular character in the smash hit series, is shooting the scenes in Rome, following her character’s relocation from Paris after the events of Season 4.

Emily in Paris Season 5 cast:

According to Netflix, Emily in Paris – first released on October 2, 2020 – will feature “Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Ashley Park (Mindy Chen), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), William Abadie (Antoine Lambert), Lucien Laviscount (Alfie), Eugenio Franceschini (Marcello), and Thalia Besson (Genevieve) returning for the new season.”

“The cast and crew of Emily in Paris are thrilled to begin filming Season 5 in the Eternal City. From Parisian rooftops to Roman ruins, we can’t wait to share where Emily’s next chapter takes us,” shared creator Darren Star.

Emily in Paris Season 5 release date:

While the creators are yet to announce the official release date, they have shared that Emily in Paris Season 5 will premiere in late 2025.

You Might Like:

Jennifer Aniston pays tribute to ‘friends’ after painful Matthew Perry admission

Jennifer Aniston pays tribute to ‘friends’ after painful Matthew Perry admission
The ‘Friends’ actress recently opened up on devastating sorrow over co-star and pal, Matthew Perry’s death

Kylie Jenner dismisses Timothée Chalamet split buzz with unexpected move

Kylie Jenner dismisses Timothée Chalamet split buzz with unexpected move
The Kylie Cosmetics founder hit back the claims of separation with the 'Wonka' star

Emma Stone reminisces ‘fondest memories’ with ex Andrew Garfield

Emma Stone reminisces ‘fondest memories’ with ex Andrew Garfield
Emma Stone opens up about ‘special time’ with ex-boyfriend Andrew Garfield in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’

Taylor Swift's NFL debut left Chiefs stars stunned: 'For real? With Travis?'

Taylor Swift's NFL debut left Chiefs stars stunned: 'For real? With Travis?'
The 'So High School' singer attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023

Singer Sean Kingston sentenced to jail for 3.5 years over $1m wire fraud scheme

Singer Sean Kingston sentenced to jail for 3.5 years over $1m wire fraud scheme
'Beautiful Girl' Sean Kingston has been sentenced to jail for three and a half years in federal prison for a $1m wire fraud scheme

'Superman' now available to stream on digital platforms

'Superman' now available to stream on digital platforms
Despite its digital release, James Gunn confirms that 'Superman' will continue to stream in theaters as well

Tristan Rogers, 'General Hospital' alum, breathes his last at 79

Tristan Rogers, 'General Hospital' alum, breathes his last at 79
'The Bay' star, Tristan Rogers, died after fighting lung cancer, leaving fans shocked

Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber set BFF goals in adorable video from big event

Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber set BFF goals in adorable video from big event
Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber attended ‘bestie’ Bella Hadid’s Orebella event

Nick Jonas celebrates 'soulmates' mom, dad on 40th wedding anniversary

Nick Jonas celebrates 'soulmates' mom, dad on 40th wedding anniversary
The 'Camp Rock' alum observed an eventful day in New York as he marked a special occasion surrounded by family

Dua Lipa parties with close pals till ‘6am’ ahead of 30th birthday

Dua Lipa parties with close pals till ‘6am’ ahead of 30th birthday
Dua Lipa lit up the dance floor with her incredible dance moves ahead of milestone birthday

Olivia Rodrigo, Conan Gray confess to becoming ‘bad advice’ buddies

Olivia Rodrigo, Conan Gray confess to becoming ‘bad advice’ buddies
Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray reveal they nearly missed hit singles due to their ‘notoriously’ misjudgment

Taylor Swift to perform at 2026 Halftime show? Fans find Easter eggs

Taylor Swift to perform at 2026 Halftime show? Fans find Easter eggs
The pop icon appeared at 'New Heights' podcast to discuss the Eras Tour, baking and the upcoming album